"Record-breaking 100" - David Beckham reacts to Virat Kohli surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's ODI centuries record; video emerges

David Beckham was in attendance to watch Virat Kohli overtake Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in ODI cricket during India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Beckham, performing his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was invited to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the match on Wednesday (15 November) by the ICC. He has captured his time in the country on his Instagram profile, uploading a series of posts from before and during the match.

Kohli reached his 100 in the 42nd over of the game, picking up a couple of runs before punching the air and bowing to Sachin Tendulkar, who was also in the stands. The star batsman now has 50 ODI centuries to his name, overtaking Tendulkar's record of 49.

Barely anyone was seated when Kohli reached the historic milestone. Beckham too got out of his seat and applauded the legendary Indian batsman. The moment was documented on his Instagram stories, where someone else recorded his reaction from behind.

He captioned it

"Kohli [crown emoji], Record breaking 100 [clapping emoji, cricket emoji] @virat.kohli"

Kohli got out for 117 (113) but India posted a huge total of 397/4 after 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer also recorded a century, scoring a quick-fire 105 runs from 70 deliveries.

David Beckham seen interacting with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli before the match

Sachin Tendulkar led David Beckham out to the famous Wankhede pitch before the semi-final clash against India and New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup.

Indian cricketers have often been seen training with a football during warm-ups and training sessions. Virat Kohli had a ball ready when he spotted Beckham heading out to the field.

The Indian batsmen playfully passed the ball to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer, barely testing his first touch. The two played a casual one-two before going their own ways and Beckham captured the moment on his Instagram account.

The winner of the first semi-final will play either Australia or South Africa, who play on Thursday (16 November), in the final on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium.