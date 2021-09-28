"Recruitment of Saul also makes more sense"- Pat Nevin hints at how loan signing can blossom at Chelsea

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin believes Saul Niguez could come good despite enduring a difficult start to life in the Premier League. Chelsea signed the Spain midfielder from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €40 million this summer.

Saul Niguez has made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea since arriving from Atletico Madrid. He made his debut for the club against Aston Villa. But he was taken off after just 45 minutes, as he failed come to grips with the speed and physicality of the game.

Pat Nevin has, however, backed the Spaniard to come good for Chelsea. He believes the signing of the 26-year-old makes sense for Thomas Tuchel's side. Nevin believes that Tuchel's tactics could suit Niguez.

"Another thing that becomes clear now is that the recruitment of Saul also makes more sense when you want to play three in the central midfield area and they have to play at a ruinously high tempo. They must get rest games in this style, so another midfielder is good planning," Nevin said.

"I think the slight doubt over the weekend’s tactics was a bit early. This could be the direction we take longer term, and certainly in at least some games going forward," continued Nevin.

Chelsea's defensive tactics in their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon drew heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

Thomas Tuchel opted to play three holding midfielders against Pep Guardiola's side. The tactic backfired, as striker Romelu Lukaku was starved of service, and was often left isolated against Manchester City's backline.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… This was not what he was expecting 🤨 This was not what he was expecting 🤨



mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Chelsea will play Serie A giants Juventus in their second Champions League group game of the season on Wednesday night. Saul Niguez could be given the chance to prove himself against Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Saul Niguez is likely to be eased back into Chelsea's line-up by Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel - Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - Premier League

Before his move to Chelsea, Saul Niguez was one of the hottest properties in the game. The midfielder, however, was deemed surplus to requirements by Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, and was therefore sent out on loan to Chelsea.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



The Spaniard will get there but RLC should be ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… It became clear as last night’s game progressed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is far more Chelsea ready than Saul Niguez.The Spaniard will get there but RLC should be ahead of him in the midfield pecking order. It became clear as last night’s game progressed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is far more Chelsea ready than Saul Niguez.



The Spaniard will get there but RLC should be ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.

football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Also Read

Niguez will look to rejuvenate his career and secure a permanent move to the Premier League giants next summer.

The midfielder is likely to be played to be played in the Champions League and Cup competitions for Chelsea. That could help him return to Tuchel's starting line-up in the Premier League.

Edited by Bhargav