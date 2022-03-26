"Reinforce the attack, midfield and defence"- Barcelona president Joan Laporta on club's summer transfer plans

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided an insight into the club's transfer plans this summer.

The Blaugrana have vastly improved under Xavi Hernandez and will look to build on that by bolstering the squad. They were languishing in ninth place when Xavi arrived as Ronald Koeman's replacement midseason. The club signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Ferran Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolves on loan in January.

The Blaugrana experienced a massive turnaround in fortunes, climbing to third place in the La Liga table and progressing to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Xavi is keen to build a dynasty at the club, with Laporta looking to make at least four signings this summer to continue their progress.

"We will complete at least 4 signings. The idea is to reinforce the attack, midfield and defence," Laporta told El Periodico as per barcauniversal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have reached an agreement with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will arrive at the Camp Nou as a free agent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan.Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. 🔵🔴 #FCBKessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. https://t.co/9kFCIPJXn5

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. According to Sport Witness, the Dane will join Barcelona on a free transfer. Ajax's Nasser Mazraoui is also expected to arrive this summer

Barcelona have reportedly (as per Marca) joined Real Madrid in the race to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to arrive as a free agent. The Blaugrana could also target the signing of a winger due to the uncertain future of Ousmane Dembele.

The 24-year-old has been in incredible form in recent weeks, scoring a goal and providing seven assists in his last five league appearances. However, the Frenchman has less than four months left on his contract, but a deal renewal looks unlikely.

The Blaugrana also have their attention on Paulo Dybala, who will be out of contract at Juventus this summer.

Barcelona need to remove deadweight this summer

Leeds United vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Barcelona will be keen to make some statement signings this summer to boost their chances of winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League next season.

The club could part ways with fringe players to make room for new arrivals. Philippe Coutinho is on loan with Aston Villa, for whom he has scored four goals and provided three assists in ten appearances. The Premier League clubs have an option to buy the midfielder for £33 million this summer, which they are likely to exercise.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AVFC



Barcelona wan sell Coutinho - they're waiting for Villa to decide. Steven Gerrard would love to keep Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa. Buy option clause available for €40m - board wants to wait until May and then make final decision, while they're happy with Coutinho.Barcelona wan sell Coutinho - they're waiting for Villa to decide. Steven Gerrard would love to keep Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa. Buy option clause available for €40m - board wants to wait until May and then make final decision, while they're happy with Coutinho. 🇧🇷 #AVFC Barcelona wan sell Coutinho - they're waiting for Villa to decide. https://t.co/51kfssXwuf

Luuk de Jong is expected to return to Sevilla this summer after the end of his loan spell. Sergi Roberto's contract with the Blaugrana is set to expire at the end of the season. According to Diario Sport, the defender has received an offer from Atletico Madrid.

Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti have fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou following Ronald Araujo's rise and Eric Garica's arrival. The duo are expected to move away to pastures anew.

Memphis Depay, who has scored ten times in 29 games this season, is also reportedly reconsidering his future at the club, as per Barca Blaugranes. The Dutchman has had to make do with a bit-part role since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival from Arsenal.

Edited by Bhargav