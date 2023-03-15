Barcelona have been given a 60% chance of sealing the remarkable return of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi by renowned Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

The iconic Argentine left the Nou Camp in 2021 in bittersweet circumstances. The Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for their famous No.10. Barca fans have been eager for Messi, 35, to return to Catalonia.

Romero has claimed that the chances of that happening are rising. He said on his Twitch channel:

"Reliable journalist claims there's a 60% chance that PSG star Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona."

Messi has enjoyed a prolific season with PSG, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 games across competitions. However, his campaign has been clouded with uncertainty over his future at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine forward's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Talks have been held over a renewal but have not reached a successful conclusion. As the contract expiration date draws closer, more rumors grow over the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner returning to Barca.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta added fuel to the fire when he confirmed he had met with Messi's father. He said:

“I met Jorge Messi, we talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. I’m happy for him. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return.”

Lionel Messi became a footballing great during his time with the Blaugrana. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games across competitions. The Argentine also won six Ballons d'Or during his time at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique on Lionel Messi returning to the Spanish giants

Pique (left) would like to see Messi back at the Nou Camp.

Pique played alongside Lionel Messi for several years at Barcelona until the latter departed in 2021. The Spaniard retired last November and didn't get the chance to end his career playing with his longtime Argentine teammate.

However, Pique has made clear his feelings over Messi's return to the Blaugrana. He touched on the options the PSG attacker has if he leaves the Parc des Princes, telling RAC1:

"If he is still motivated, it'd be normal to stay in Europe and then Barcelona can enter his plans. Or maybe he will go to MLS."

Pique added that it would be a great feeling for all if Messi were to return to the Catalan giants:

"For Barcelona fans, who know how he has made us feel, it would be a great feeling for all of us. Only he knows what to do with his future."

