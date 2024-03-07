Reliable journalist reveals Thomas Tuchel’s stance on Chelsea return, Barcelona dream and Manchester United interest

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg claims Thomas Tuchel is open to returning to Chelsea and is also interested in joining Barcelona or Manchester United.

Tuchel is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season amid a disappointing spell in charge of the Bundesliga giants. His side looks set to surrender the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012 to Bayer Leverkusen.

The German tactician's future is now under speculation and he could return to the Premier League. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is coming under pressure as is Manchester United's Erik ten Hag.

Plettenberg gave an update on Tuchel's situation and stance regarding a Premier League return on his X account. He claims that the former Blues boss hasn't ruled out a reunion with the west Londoners:

"Thomas Tuchel has never ruled out a return to FC Chelsea. He still has the club in his sights. His greatest short-term desire is to return to the Premier League. He doesn't see his project there as complete yet."

Tuchel was a hit during his spell at Stamford Bridge, guiding the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021. He oversaw 63 wins in 100 games in charge but was sacked under Todd Boehly's new regime in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Tuchel is also considering Manchester United and has dreams of coaching Barcelona one day:

"He is also interested in the project at Manchester United. In Spain, he wants to coach FC Barcelona in Spain someday."

The Red Devils will have Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team steering the ship this summer. The British billionaire is now a co-owner and will oversee the club's sporting operations and Ten Hag's future is in doubt.

Barca are parting ways with Xavi at the end of the season after the Spanish coach announced his decision to step down. They are already searching for a successor and Tuchel's name is among the candidates.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona reportedly learn Roberto De Zerbi's price

Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are all monitoring Roberto De Zerbi.

Roberto De Zerbi has also emerged as an option for the three European giants amid his impressive reign at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Italian coach guided the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification last season.

However, De Zerbi won't come cheaply as The Telegraph reports Brighton will demand a £12 million compensation package be paid. His current deal with the Premier League outfit expires in 2026 and they don't want to lose him.

Chelsea have a history of doing business with the Seagulls. They lured Graham Potter to Stamford Bridge from the Amex as Tuchel's replacement and signed Moises Caicedo in a British transfer record £115 million deal last summer.

Manchester United could be prepared to meet that £12 million fee given Ratcliffe will be eager to put his stamp on the club. They are currently in negotiations with Newcastle United to bring Brighton's former sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

However, Barcelona may be put off by that price given their financial troubles. They could turn to the likes of Tuchel and former Bayern boss Hansi Flick who will be available for free.