According to a report published by Spanish media outlet Diario Sport, Bayern Munich have made massive strides in their bid to sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca and look set to bring the Espanyol star to the club.

Bayern Munich have been in the market for a midfielder since Thiago Alcantara's departure to Liverpool and will be pleased with their acquisition of the young Espanyol midfielder. Marc Roca was one of the few shining lights in Espanyol's dismal La Liga season and is set to join the Bavarian giants before the end of the transfer window.

Bayern Munich enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 season and were virtually invincible after the Bundesliga restart. The Bavarians have been focussing on improving their impressive squad depth in this transfer window and have made an investment in the future of their midfield with Marc Roca's acquisition.

The young Spaniard has displayed plenty of maturity at Espanyol and was the standout performer for the relegated side last season. Bayern Munich have a hectic schedule this season and are likely to avail Marc Roca's services in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich secure Marc Roca's signing from Espanyol

Marc Roca has had an excellent season with Espanyol

Marc Roca has enjoyed a stellar season at Espanyol and strived to keep the Catalan side alive throughout the season. Espanyol were fairly decent going forward but suffered several lapses of concentration in defence and were relegated to the second tier of Spanish football.

Marc Roca has spent nearly five years with Espanyol's senior side and is only 23 years of age. The Spanish midfielder has shown outstanding leadership qualities in La Liga and caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with positive performances against Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier this year.

The Spaniard cost Bayern Munich a transfer fee of €15 million and will have to work hard to make his way into a packed Bavarian side. Hansi Flick has encouraged competition within the club and Bayern Munich have benefitted immensely as a result.

Bayern Munich have employed Joshua Kimmich in a midfield role alongside Leon Goretzka at the moment and the two Germans have done an excellent job for the Bavarians so far. Bayern Munich also have several youngsters coming through the ranks and the competition for places is likely to bring the best out of Marc Roca.

Hansi Flick won an unprecedented treble with Bayern Munich last season and has revived the ruthlessness that has characterised the Bavarian giants for much of their history. The German manager has also launched a number of careers during his short stay at the club and Marc Roca will likely be a beneficiary of the manager's faith.

Marc Roca has been excellent for Espanyol

Marc Roca has also been tipped to make his debut for Spain in the coming months and has shown tremendous improvement this past season. The Catalan midfielder is highly intelligent and will fit into Bayern Munich's 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Bayern Munich have plenty of work to do to defend their treble this season and Marc Roca's acquisition will help Hansi Flick navigate a hectic schedule. The Spaniard does have plenty of talent and can be a revelation for the German champions this season.

