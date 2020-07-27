According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have started official talks with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Kai Havertz.

The German international is a top target for the Blues in the transfer window and the club reportedly want to deal the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

Official talks started between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz.

Chelsea want to complete the deal soon but would pay €80m fee only including add ons. Talks on to find an agreement. Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Kai is waiting. 🔵 #CFC



📲➡️ https://t.co/1FuWqAasqT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2020

Havertz has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is ready to put pen to paper on a deal till the summer of 2025. However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee and remain locked in talks as things stand.

Chelsea could complete Havertz capture in the coming days

Kai Havertz could become a Chelsea player next month

Leverkusen value the midfielder at around €85 million but Chelsea are willing to pay just under that figure, including add ons. The two parties are in active negotiations as things stand and it remains to be seen if they find a solution in the coming days.

Havertz enjoyed a stunning Bundesliga campaign with Leverkusen and made a name for himself as one of the brightest prospects in world football.

The German international notched up 17 goals and nine assists in 43 appearances for Peter Bosz's side and is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea are also interested in Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. However, there are no active negotiations as things stand and it remains unlikely that the Blues will firm up their interest in the Slovenian goalkeeper due to Alteti's reluctance to sell their star man.

Advertisement

Jan Oblak has also been linked with a move to Chelsea

Ajax's Andre Onana is also attracting interest from the Blues, as the goalkeeper looks set to leave the Eredivisie outfit in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea have already announced the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for the forthcoming season and are in pole position to get the deal for Havertz over the line.

Chelsea will have to pay Jan Oblak's €120 million (£110m/$137.5m) release clause if they want to sign him from Atletico 🤑 pic.twitter.com/dGqlxAUfqL — Goal (@goal) July 20, 2020

The Blues have no intention of standing still after their fourth-place finish and look set to splash the cash this summer to compete on all fronts next season.

Also Read: Ranking the 10 best Premier League players this season (2019-20)