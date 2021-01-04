Reports: Chelsea contemplate Frank Lampard's future after Manchester City debacle

Chelsea's first fixture of the new year has quickly turn into a dismal nightmare for Frank Lampard. The former Blues midfielder's fortunes at the club have taken a turn for the worse and the situation is unlikely to yield positive results over the coming weeks.

According to several reports in the English media, Chelsea's stunning 3-1 defeat against Manchester City earlier today has brought an element of doubt into Frank Lampard's future at the club. The Chelsea legend was hired to take the club's next generation to new heights in the Premier League but has largely failed to avail the resources at his disposal this season.

Frank Lampard’s job is under serious threat and Chelsea have already begun making alternative plans.



Chelsea are currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League standings and are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment. Frank Lampard has been critical of the team in recent weeks but will now have to analyse every aspect of his squad to turn Chelsea's season around.

Chelsea are known for their trigger-happy approach to managerial decisions and Frank Lampard will need to ensure that his players take it up a notch. The Premier League is becoming increasingly competitive over the years and Lampard's young charges will need to cope with the demands of the sport in England.

Chelsea consider alternatives to Frank Lampard

Lampard needs to turn his season around

Chelsea decided to take a typically cavalier approach to their transitional phase in the transfer market and splurged on some of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment.

Frank Lampard has been tasked with finding the right combination that yields results for Chelsea and has not had a particularly easy time at the helm of the club. The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have fired blanks on several occasions over the past two months and are yet to do justice to their price tag.

Chelsea have endured four defeats in their last seven games in the Premier League and are now slipping into dangerous territory under Frank Lampard. The Blues invested heavily in their squad over the past year and will want concrete results from their manager.

Lampard has come to his players' rescue on a few occasions in the past and is unlikely to throw them under the bus after a miserable performance against Manchester City. Chelsea are not known for their managerial benevolence, however, and are reportedly contemplating a change.

Chelsea have several problems to solve

Chelsea started the season as title contenders but now face a stern battle to finish in the Premier League top four. The Blues have endured a shocking string of results and will look to Frank Lampard for a way forward.

The London giants are staring down the barrel this month and the weeks to come are likely to define Frank Lampard's career as a professional manager. Chelsea set the bar high and the players and the manager now have no choice but to turn their miserable season around to avoid the axe.

