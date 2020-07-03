Reports: Chelsea identify EPL star Lucas Digne as Ben Chilwell alternative

EPL giants Chelsea have turned their attention to Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

Digne signed for EPL side Everton from Barcelona in 2018.

EPL manager Frank Lampard has listed Ben Chilwell as his top target

EPL giants Chelsea are keeping a keen eye on Lucas Digne, according to reports from ESPN.

The Everton star has attracted interest from the Blues since they have not managed to strike a deal for primary transfer target Ben Chilwell yet.

Frank Lampard, having already snapped up Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, is determined to bolster his defensive ranks. Chilwell has been long-linked with the EPL powerhouse, but Leicester's resolve and a steep asking price for the left-back are making it difficult for Chelsea to conduct negotiations.

Although Digne would not come cheap, the West Londoners reportedly believe that a deal for the Frenchman would be more financially viable compared to Chilwell.

EPL teams Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Digne

Lucas Digne has been a great addition to the EPL since joining from Barcelona

Chelsea have been huge admirers of EPL full-back Chilwell, who has been a mainstay within the Leicester City setup since the past few years. The 23-year-old's style of play is combative, expressive and attack-minded. More so, Chilwell would suit Chelsea's style since they play quick and attack with crosses.

However, the Foxes are not easy negotiators, and they have slapped a £75 million on their young defender.

As a result, Chelsea have turned their attention to Digne. Still just 26, the Frenchman has played for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Lille before switching to Everton in 2018. He has already racked up 64 EPL appearances for the Toffees across two seasons and has proven to be a stellar addition.

Unfortunately for the Blues, they are not the only party interested in Digne. Two-time EPL winner Pep Guardiola is also believed to be keen, as he is reportedly losing faith in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy.

Neither left-backs have managed to nail down a spot in the starting XI, not just due to their unreliability on the pitch but also off it since they are highly prone to injuries.

Emerson (L) and Marcos Alonso (R) have not impressed in the EPL this season

With Marcos Alonso and Emerson not impressing at left-back, Chelsea manager Lampard has often deployed Cesar Azpilicueta in that position. Azpilicueta is great in a three-man system, but tends to leave spaces and fails to have an impact when placed in a four-man backline.

Among all the EPL sides in the top 10, no other team except Burnley (10th place) has conceded more goals than Chelsea. The Blues have shipped 44 goals in 32 games, having kept just six clean sheets this term.

They conceded thrice against West Ham United in their last EPL fixture; a team that had failed to score in each of their last three EPL matches prior to their 3-2 win.

Chelsea certainly need a left-back and a centre-back, but it'll be interesting to see if Lampard can prise Digne away from fellow EPL side Everton since he has a contract until 2023 with them. The looming threat of Manchester City will also make it tough for the Blues to snap up Digne.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways when they welcome EPL club Watford to Stamford Bridge on July 4.

