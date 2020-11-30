Reports: Chelsea monitoring RB Leipzig left-back Matthew Bondswell

Reports have emerged that RB Leipzig left-back Matthew Bondswell is a potential transfer target for Chelsea in the future.

The left-back position had been a problematic one for the Stamford Bridge outfit in recent years but the summer acquisition of Ben Chilwel has turned out to be a masterstroke, with the England international settling in nicely.

Frank Lampard is, however, keen to further strengthen the position as neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson Palmieri have impressed and both have been linked with a move away from West London.

Chelsea were among the biggest spenders in the last transfer window and have overcome initial wobbles to install themselves as potential title winners after a positive run of results in the last few weeks.

Another clean sheet for Mendy and the Blues! 👌🔵 #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/d5T5okAEmd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2020

Defensive solidity has become a hallmark of the side and new recruits have settled in nicely, but the Blues are still considering some perceived areas of weakness.

Reports by The Telegraph suggest that Chelsea are monitoring RB Leipzig's left-back Bondswell and although he is yet to make an appearance for the Bundesliga outfit, he is currently starring in the Netherlands Eerste Divisie.

The England Under-18 international currently plays for FC Dordrecht on loan in the Netherlands second division and has made seven appearances in all competitions for Ben Kinds' side.

The 18-year-old has less than seven months to go on his current deal with Leipzig and if he does not sign an extension, Bondswell is free to start discussing with Chelsea in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Matthew Bondswell might relish a return to England, having initially spent eight years of his developmental career with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

The improved use of young players by Chelsea under Frank Lampard is also cause for optimism, although they might decide to loan him out to gain more experience, especially if one of Alonso or Palmieiri remain at the club next summer.

Improving Chelsea should start nurturing title ambitions

Frank Lampard has tried to downplay the Blues' title ambitions

As already indicated, Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million in the summer to strengthen their squad. Although Frank Lampard does his utmost to downplay it, that financial outlay should see the club vie for the Premier League title this season.

Their cause has also been helped by the underperformance of elite teams around them, while the adequate squad depth at Chelsea should also ostensibly see them cope well with any injury worries caused by the congested nature of the campaign.

All the key moments from yesterday's draw with Spurs. 👇 pic.twitter.com/pfVxkaRCv7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 30, 2020

The Blues currently sit in third place in the league, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They will next be in action when they travel to face Sevilla to decide top spot in their Champions League group, before hosting Leeds United in the Premier League.