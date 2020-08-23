Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to provide complete support to club director Marina Granovskaia as the Blues prepare to continue their spending spree in the ongoing transfer window.

They have already bolstered their attacking ranks with the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, but Frank Lampard's side are determined to add a left-back, a central defender and probably a goalkeeper.

Latest updates from the Express claim that Abramovich has given the green light to break the bank with three more additions to the squad. He is expected to supply over £150 million for the potential signings of Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

The above three players have been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, with the deals concerning Chilwell and Havertz understood to be all but done.

Also read: Reports: Chelsea close to agreeing deal with Leicester City for Ben Chilwell

Chelsea's potential transfers underline intent

Chelsea have already captured German sensation Timo Werner

After months of speculation and negotiations with a shrewd Leicester City management, Chilwell is finally heading to Chelsea for a deal rumoured to be around £50 million.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old will undergo a medical test this weekend before penning a five-year deal with the West Londoners. Chilwell is set to pocket £150,000 per week at Chelsea.

He has reportedly been on Chelsea's radar as the prime target at left-back, while the club was also linked to the likes of Nicolas Tagliafico, Alex Telles and Sergio Reguilon.

Nicolás Tagliafico is one of the options considered by Leicester as new left back. His agent has been contacted by #LCFC after Chelsea expected to complete Chilwell deal on next days (last details between clubs and here-we-go, confirmed). 🔵 #Leicester #Ajax #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020

Similarly, the Blues are also looking at the market for a reinforcement at the heart of defence. Former Chelsea academy man Declan Rice is touted to fulfil the role, despite winning the 'Hammer of the Year' accolade for his exploits at the centre of the pitch.

Rice is valued at an astonishing £80 million, and hence it'll be interesting to see how Chelsea go about their discussions for the versatile midfielder.

The Blues have indicated a real sense of intent from their transfer business thus far, having already lined up a potent attack ahead of the forthcoming season.

Kai Havertz would add unreal depth to Chelsea's midfield and attack

The pursuit of Kai Havertz, despite possessing a plethora of midfielders in their squad, embellishes the above fact.

German wonderkid Kai Havertz has reportedly set his heart on joining Chelsea and playing in the Premier League, but the two clubs are still in talks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there's still a notable difference between Chelsea's opening bid and Bayer Leverkusen's asking price. Although personal terms have been agreed, the two teams are yet to finalise plenty of dynamics with respect to the transfer.

Take a look at what our players have been doing on their summer break! ☀️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2020

While Havertz is waiting and a new meeting is scheduled, Leverkusen have made it clear that they want the saga mopped up by the end of August.

With the signings of Havertz, Rice and Chilwell, Chelsea will add unreal depth to their squad. Lampard would not only be able to switch personnel and maintain healthy competition within the squad, but also adopt new structures and formations with a more balanced, diverse setup.

Also read: Report: Frank Lampard frustrated with delay in Chelsea's pursuit of Kai Havertz