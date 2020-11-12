Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension too expensive for Juventus

Juventus would love to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese superstar’s stay might be too expensive for the club, according to reports.

The former Real Madrid forward has consistently been one of the best footballers in the world, and is still going strong after almost two decades of playing at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons with Manchester United, appearing in 292 games and scoring 118 goals. He next played at Real Madrid for 10 seasons, scoring 450 goals in 438 games, transforming into a ruthless goalscoring machine.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018, and was an instant hit, winning two Serie A titles and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2018.

The Portuguese has found the back of the net 71 times in 94 appearances for the Old Lady so far, and his return of 37 goals from 46 games last season clearly indicates that he still has a lot more to offer.

Despite being 35 years of age, the Juventus footballer is still one of the finest marksmen in the world. However, the Serie A giants are struggling to afford his stay in Turin at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo is only eight goals away from becoming the highest goalscorer in international football history ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/D1lyXXkBmo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo earns €30 million per year at Juventus

Juventus have not been immune to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the finances of football clubs in Europe. The Serie A giants are struggling to balance their books in the wake of the economic breakdown and this is the main reason why they are mulling over Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

Ronaldo earns around €30 million per year, which is a lot higher than the rest of the players at the club. His wages are turning into a burden for Juventus in the post COVID-19 period.

Advertisement

As clubs prepare to wrestle their way back from the financial meltdown, Juventus are aware that letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave would greatly help their cause.

Even though Juventus have enjoyed Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team, the club hierarchy believes that the time is ripe to end the association.

The Serie A side are now hoping that they can recover some of the exorbitant amounts they spent to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid next summer.

While very few clubs in the world would be able to afford the Portuguese, Juventus are optimistic that Paris-Saint Germain’s craving for a Champions League trophy could be used to their advantage.

PSG have expressed an interest in Cristiano Ronaldo before and do have the finances to afford the player’s astronomical salary.