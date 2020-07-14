Reports: EPL giants Manchester City interested in swap deal for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar

EPL giants Manchester City are set to have a busy transfer window after their transfer ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday. Pep Guardiola's side is currently in the market for a reliable centre-back and may have found an interesting solution.

According to reports in the Italian media, Manchester City is willing to part with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to bring Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to the EPL.

It looks like both 🔴 @ManUtd and 🔵 @ManCity are set to fight it out for the signatures of Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar! 🤼https://t.co/4OnBU6DB9f — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 7, 2020

Manchester City lost out on the EPL title to arch-rivals Liverpool this season and Pep Guardiola is intent on plugging the holes in the club's current setup. Manchester City's defence has been less than inspirational this season and a new centre-back is the need of the hour at the club.

Milan Skriniar is one of the most reliable defenders in the Serie A at the moment and Manchester City has recognised the Slovakian defender as the perfect addition to the squad this summer.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus may be included in a swap deal to bring Milan Skriniar to the EPL

Gabriel Jesus might be going to Inter Milan

According to Italian media outlet SportMediaSet, Manchester City is ready to include Gabriel Jesus in a swap deal to bring one of Inter Milan's best defenders to the EPL. Manchester City has no dearth of attacking talent in its squad and can afford to part with the Brazilian striker.

The club's Argentine hitman Sergio Aguero has been injured since the EPL restart and Gabriel Jesus has taken his place in Manchester City's starting eleven. While the Brazilian striker has put in decent performances for the EPL's second-placed side, his inability to score against the strongest sides in the EPL may prove costly in the long run.

Manchester City has the financial muscle to offer Inter Milan a sufficient amount for Milan Skriniar. Pep Guardiola's side could also include Gabriel Jesus in the deal to reduce the price that it would have to play to bring the star defender to the EPL.

Gabriel Jesus scores his first Premier League goal since February 22 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bJIkbTY4MB — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2020

Gabriel Jesus has scored 12 goals and has bagged 7 assists in the EPL this season. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward has served as an able deputy to Sergio Aguero and has often made a difference in the final third for Manchester City.

The Cityzens have more pressing problems in their defensive line, however, and have conceded 34 goals this season. The return of Aymeric Laporte has added some much-needed steel to Manchester City's defensive line but Barcelona's interest in Eric Garcia has left Pep Guardiola worried about the EPL side's back-four next season.

Milan Skriniar may move to the EPL next season

Manchester City has reportedly renewed its interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar but will face tough competition from local EPL rivals Manchester United to secure the defender's signing.

Skriniar has been a lynchpin in Inter Milan's defence this season and will be an excellent addition to Manchester City's squad. With several EPL clubs interested in Inter Milan's star defender, Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether the acquisition of Skriniar can make up for the loss of a young striker in Gabriel Jesus.

