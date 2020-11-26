Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is set to leave the Italian giants in January, with Everton leading the race to secure his services.

The report comes from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who state that Carlo Ancelotti wants to link up once again with the out-of-favor Juventus star.

Understandably, the 33-year-old wants to play more regularly and has expressed his desire to switch to the Premier League. Khedira has also informed his agent to look for an employer in England as Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo does not see the World Cup winner as part of his plans for the foreseeable future.

Following an impressive five-year spell at Real Madrid, Khedira made a move to Juventus in 2015. However, the last three seasons have not gone as desired, as he has only managed 22 league appearances since the start of the 2018/19 term.

Everton search for experience in Juventus' Sami Khedira

Juventus star Sami Khedira was also sidelined with a heart issue earlier in 2019

While he was out for a few months due to a few injuries, Khedira had to undergo treatment after suffering from an irregular heartbeat.

The Juventus man returned, but is yet to feature under Pirlo. His contract expires in 2021, meaning both player and the club will be looking to part ways with each other.

Juventus may look to cash in for his transfer this winter, with Everton set to offer him an escape route.

Ancelotti has been refurbishing his midfield since taking over the helm at Goodison Park, having signed the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and Allan this summer.

The Toffees believe Khedira will add invaluable experience and defensive solidity to the midfield ranks if he joins them. The Juventus midfielder and Ancelotti worked together at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League in 2013/14.

Whether Everton really need a man in the middle after having spent heavily remains a big question. They host Leeds United in the Premier League, while Juventus travel to Benevento in Serie A at the weekend.

