According to several reports in the English media, Liverpool's star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and his entourage are growing increasingly nervous with the club's decision to delay the midfielder's contract negotiations. Wijnaldum is one of the best midfielders in Jurgen Klopp's excellent Liverpool squad and has reiterated his desire to stay with Liverpool on several occasions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also vouched for Georginio Wijnaldum and holds the Dutch midfielder in high regard. Wijnaldum has played his part in some of Liverpool's most important victories over the past two years and has become a fan favourite at Anfield.

According to a report published by the Daily Star, Georginio Wijnaldum is waiting for Liverpool to make the next move with respect to his contract situation. The Dutch midfielder has claimed that he is happy at the club and is willing to sign an extension.

The ball is now in Liverpool's court and Jurgen Klopp will have decisions to make as he looks to build on what has been a successful spell with the Merseyside giants. Wijnaldum offers a blend of several different qualities in Liverpool's midfield and has become an important asset to the side.

Liverpool keeps Wijnaldum talks on hold as Jurgen Klopp pursues transfer targets

Wijnaldum has been excellent for Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a crucial component of Liverpool's juggernaut under Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch star is a tenacious box-to-box midfielder and his energy and drive give Liverpool a massive advantage in the middle of the pitch. Wijaldum also has a poacher's instinct in the opposition's penalty area and has scored more than his fair share of important goals for Liverpool.

Wijnaldum scored two crucial goals in Liverpool's 4-0 masterclass against Barcelona at Anfield. The Dutch midfielder was the primary catalyst in a legendary Liverpool comeback that stunned the Catalan superstars and continues to haunt them to this day.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side is primarily defined by its ability to implement a suffocating press when the opposition has the ball and Wijnaldum is key to the German manager's tactics. Liverpool is likely to initiate contract negotiations with the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Liverpool has expressed interest in securing the services of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer. The technically gifted Spaniard can offer a different dimension to Liverpool's midfield and Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing the former Barcelona man to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool's exploits in the transfer market may have an impact on Wijnaldum's situation at the club. While Thiago is a completely different player to the Dutch midfielder, his presence in the squad will affect Wijnaldum's hold over a place in the starting eleven.

Thiago was excellent against Chelsea

Liverpool won the Premier League title for the first time in nearly three decades this season. Jurgen Klopp has now won both the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool and will likely aim for a treble next season.

Liverpool has one of the most formidable squads in the world but will need to bring in reinforcements to ensure that the club can compete on all fronts. While Thiago can potentially be a brilliant addition to the Liverpool squad, the Reds have to make sure that the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho stay at the club.

