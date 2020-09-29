Reports: Inter Milan president gives green light to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea

According to Italian daily newspaper IL Giornale, Inter Milan's ownership have agreed to pursue the signing of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte spent two years at Chelsea, during which he won a Premier League title and an FA Cup. At the heart of his Chelsea side was French midfielder N'Golo Kante. Kante was arguably Chelsea's best player during Conte's stint at the club, during which he won the PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in bringing N'Golo Kante to the club, with manager Antonio Conte keen on a reunion with Kante. Inter Milan will look to add Kante to a squad that is seeking to mount a serious challenge to reigning Serie A champions Juventus, after falling short by just one point last season.

Inter Milan have already signed midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barcelona this summer, and will have to sell some fringe players in their squad in order to fund a deal for N'Golo Kante.

Inter Milan have reportedly transfer-listed Radja Nainggolan, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Joao Mario and Matias Vecino, and are hoping to move on at least a player or two this summer.

N’Golo Kante 'wanted by Inter Milan and Conte could flog Christian Eriksen to fund £46m transfer' https://t.co/kdQ1cEmSst — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 21, 2020

Inter Milan pushing for Antonio Conte and N'Golo Kante reunion

N'Golo Kante is reportedly open to a switch to Inter

Chelsea reportedly value N'Golo Kante at £50 million, but it remains to been seen whether Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be willing to listen to offers for his star midfielder. Chelsea are looking to break into the top two of the Premier League this season, and will be counting on the likes of N'Golo Kante.

Frank Lampard has previously stated that N'Golo Kante is not for sale, but with Chelsea spending in excess of £200 million this summer, they might look to cash in on Kante - who will turn 30 next year.

Kante is open to leaving Chelsea... we're not surprised right now 😂 #CFChttps://t.co/4rvW089SUh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 26, 2020

Chelsea have signed seven new players this summer, and might need to sell some of their assets to reduce the financial burden on the club. N'Golo Kante reportedly earns in excess of £200,000 per week in wages at Chelsea, a fee he may have to reduce if he wants to push through a move to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan will reportedly face interest from Manchester United, who have also been linked with a move for N'Golo Kante. Both clubs will have till Monday to sign Kante, but Inter Milan may have edge over Manchester United, with Kante reportedly preferring a reunion with Conte.