Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri has been attracting the interest of Serie A sides Juventus and Inter Milan, according to a report by Tuttomercato.

Emerson, 26, joined Chelsea in January of 2018 but has found game time difficult to come by ever since, making only 57 appearances for the club so far.

The Italian left back spoke to the media during international duty, revealing that his stint at the English club hasn't gone as planned.

“When I arrived here [at Chelsea] I changed mentally. I felt I was an important player and part of the group. From the beginning of the season it has not been going as I would like.

"I just have to work and when I am on the pitch I think about doing my best,” he revealed to Rai Sport.

Emerson has had his work further cut out in the 2020-21 season following the signing of Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell.

The only appearances he has made for the club so far in Frank Lampard's second campaign in-charge have come in the EFL cup.

Juventus and Inter Milan interested in bringing Emerson back to Serie A

Emerson joined Chelsea from Serie A side AS Roma and now it would seem that his escape route lies where he arrived from.

According to the report, Juventus tried to sign the player before the closure of the transfer window but failed. However, the club is said to be interested to try again in January.

Antonio Conte-led Inter Milan are also rumoured to be interested in the player. The Italian coach, under whose tenure he joined Chelsea, is reportedly keen to be re-united with the flying wing back.

Chelsea find themselves in seventh spot on the Premier League table, with 7 points from 4 games.

Similarly, neither Juventus nor Inter Milan have made perfect starts to the season as they sit on 4 and 7 points from 2 and 3 games respectively.

However, with a bevy of Serie A players - including Cristiano Ronaldo - testing positive for Covid-19, it remains to be seen if the league picks up where it left off after the international break.