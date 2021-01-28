Juventus interested in signing Houssem Aouar, meeting scheduled with his agents - Reports  

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Olympique Lyonnnais midfielder Houssem Aouar and could make a move for him next summer.

According to a report by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bianconeri have scheduled a meeting with his representatives in view of a June 2021 transfer.

The Italian champions recently completed the purchase of French winger Marley Ake from Marseille and are looking to further strengthen the squad next summer.

Aouar joined the Lyon academy in 2009 aged nine and progressed through the ranks until he made his debut for Les Gones in 2017.

Over the last four years, the 22-year-old has garnered praise across the continent for his performance in midfield. The France international possesses excellent technique, vision, and passing ability, making him an ideal playmaker.

Although he is highly-rated at the Stade Gerland, it is widely expected that he will depart in the coming months, with clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal also linked with the Juventus target.

The Gunners had been in pole position to sign Aouar last summer but elected to go for Thomas Partey in the final hours of the window.

This latest development is sure to come as a blow to the English sides' plans to sign the midfielder.

Juventus and their changing strategy of signing for the future

Juventus have a focus on signing young players

Once upon a time, Juventus were famed for having a highly-experienced squad who had the requisite know-how of playing on the biggest stages.

This system proved to be immensely beneficial and paved the way for the current successes being enjoyed by the club. However, the last few years have seen a change in transfer strategy by the Turin giants.

These days, Juventus prefer to sign relatively raw and talented youngsters, with one eye on their future capabilities.

Highly-rated, young players like Matthijs de Ligt, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Merih Demiral, and Dejan Kulusevski have all been signed in the last two years.

Their potential is not in doubt and their combination with the vastly experienced players on the current roster could guarantee Juventus' continued stay at the top for the foreseeable future.

Marley Ake's signing at 20 years continued that trend and if the club successfully push the deal for Houssem Aouar over the line, they will be getting one of the highest-rated young midfielders in the world.

Juventus recently decimated SPAL 4-0 in the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia. Up next for the Serie A champions will be a trip to take on Sampdoria in Serie A.