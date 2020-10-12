Reports: Juventus looking to beat Real Madrid to French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga

Juventus are looking to beat Real Madrid to the Eduardo Camavinga’s signature, according to reports. The French wonderkid has a long list of suitors queuing up for his services and recently gave football fans a timely reminder of his quality, scoring on his first start for the France national team in the 7-1 victory over Ukraine.

17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga scores his first goal for France on his first start.



The next generation 🇫🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/M8XoLcregV — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 7, 2020

The Frenchman rose through the ranks at Rennes and signed a professional contract when he was just a month over 16 years of age. Camavinga, who was highly rated during his youth career, subsequently made his debut for Rennes three months later.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the Frenchman, who made 36 appearances last season for the Red and Blacks.

Camavinga was also on the bench for France’s UEFA Nations League game against Portugal on Sunday, as it becomes increasingly clear that he is ready for the bigger stage. Real Madrid have been monitoring the youngster closely, along with Paris Saint-Germain and the Spanish giants were expected to be the favourites for his signature. However, Juventus have reportedly leapfrogged Real Madrid in the race as things stand.

Daniele Rugani could help Juventus pip Real Madrid in the race for Camavinga’s signature

Almost every top club in Europe is monitoring Camavinga

Juventus have resorted to improving their relation with Rennes in order to lure Camavinga away from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants do have the goods to appeal to the youngster, as quite a few of his countrymen are in their ranks. In addition to manager Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid also boast French superstars like Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy to name a few.

There’s also the historical appeal of the Los Blancos that is enough to convince any footballer to join Real Madrid. However, Juventus have been working behind the scenes to increase their chances of luring Camavinga to Turin.

Interestingly, the Serie A champions have sent defender Daniele Rugani on loan to Rennes. The Italian’s experience is expected to bolster the Ligue 1 side’s defence, as they look to compete in the UEFA Champions League. That would enable Juventus to have the edge over Real Madrid during negotiations with the Red and Blacks.

The loan of Rugani in Rennes allowed to maintain contacts between Juventus and the Breton club for Eduardo Camavinga. [Tuttosport] — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) October 9, 2020

Camavinga’s potential arrival at Juventus could certainly help ease the pain of missing out on Sandro Tonali, Italy’s brightest midfield protégé, this summer. And Rugani could yet turn out to be Juventus’ trump card as they aim to beat Real Madrid and secure the Frenchman's signature next summer.