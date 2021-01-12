Reports: Juventus monitoring River Plate star Jorge Carrascal

Juventus have altered their transfer strategy to target gifted young footballers of late and the Old Lady reportedly have their eyes on a highly rated South American footballer at the moment.

According to JuveFC, Juventus are interested in River Plate’s Columbian star Jorge Carrascal, who has developed into an enticing prospect for European teams. The 22-year-old is already a crucial member of the Argentinean side and has been an omnipresent figure in the team this season.

Carrascal started his career at Millonarios and then moved to La Liga side Sevilla in 2016 as an 18-year-old. He failed to break into the first team and eventually moved on to Karpaty Lviv, initially on a loan deal. He arrived at River Plate in 2019 and it was with the Argentinean side that the Columbian finally struck gold. His performances have attracted interest from quite a few European giants, including Juventus.

The Bianconeri remain eager to secure his services but could face stiff competition from AS Roma, who are also tracking the player. It would be the second time that the two Serie A powerhouses would lock horns for a player in the last couple of months. Juventus are also engaged in a battle with La Lupa for FC Dallas footballer Bryan Reynolds. The Old Lady are currently leading the race for the American, however, it is not clear whether they are the favorites to land Carrascal as well.

According to latest news, River Plate set a 20 million euros exit fee for Jorge Carrascal. Recently linked to Juventus, as a trade-in Gonzalo Higuain's deal, the player is tracked by Ajax and Fiorentina as well.pic.twitter.com/yc5wnhvvJ1 — SportzGlobal01 (@SGlobal01) June 2, 2020

But it might not be possible for Juventus to complete a deal for the Columbian this month. This is because the Bianconeri already have filled up their allotted quota for non-EU players.

Juventus hoping they can sign Carrascal in the summer

A deal at the end of this season might be the ideal option for Juventus at the moment. However, that depends on what the future holds for Carrascal this month. The Columbian is not short of suitors, so the Bianconeri will only be able to secure his services in the summer if the likes of AS Roma fail to complete a deal for the player this month.

Juventus have completed the signing of Nicolò Rovella, 19 years old midfielder from Genoa/Italy U21 team - one of the best Serie A young talents. He’ll stay at Genoa on loan then he’ll join Juve. Medicals completed today and deal done for €10m. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021

If Juventus do manage to get hold of their man at the end of the season, it would be a fantastic acquisition for Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri manager has been rebuilding his squad step by step since taking charge and an attacking midfielder of the qualities of Carrascal would be the perfect fit for his side.