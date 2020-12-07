According to 90Min, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been offered to the Premier League's top clubs. The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus this season, and the club is reportedly ready to part ways with the Argentine.

Paulo Dybala was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham in the summer of 2019. A move away from Juventus failed to materialize due to his enormous wage demands.

Dybala eventually stayed at Juventus, where he went on to have a stellar season. The Argentine formed a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and led Juventus to the Serie A title last season. He was awarded the Most Valuable Player award for his performances.

Many expected this season to be the year in which Dybala comes out of the shadow of Ronaldo, and becomes Juventus', main man. The 27-year-old has, however, failed to impress new manager Andrea Pirlo, and has been limited to a bit-part role.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, with his representatives insisting he is now ready to switch to England.



His representatives have reached out to the big six to alert them to the possibility of a move in 2021.



Paulo Dybala's time at Juventus could be coming to an end

Dybala has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of game time, and his representatives allegedly want to seal a move to England. Those representatives have now contacted Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham to offer Dybala, along with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

A move to Arsenal would suit all parties, as the Gunners are desperate to sign a top-quality player that will add goals and creativity to their squad. Dybala could be the ideal Number 10 that Mikel Arteta has been craving.

A lack of Champions League football could, however, prove to be an obstacle. Arsenal also lack the funds to finance a deal for Dybala or afford his high wages. Therefore a move to the Gunners seems unlikely.

Tottenham seem to have begun a new era under Jose Mourinho. The North London club are at the top of the Premier League, having won four of their last five games.

The club will also look to replace Dele Alli, who seems likely to leave Tottenham shortly. Spurs might, however, lack the funds they would need to pursue Dybala.

Liverpool, on the other hand, tend not to be big spenders unless it is for a top-quality star. The Reds already possess a fearsome front four, and the potential acquisition of Dybala does not seem necessary. Jurgen Klopp will focus on spending the funds he has at his disposal on a top-quality defender.

Chelsea have already spent more than £150 million this summer signing new attacking talent in the form of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech. Therefore it is unlikely the Blues will look to sign another forward.

Manchester United and Manchester City look like the possible future destinations for Dybala. Both clubs are in search of new attacking players and have had shaky starts to their Premier League campaigns. Therefore they may sign a player like Dybala in January, who can help revitalize their squad.