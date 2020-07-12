Reports: Juventus plot surprise move for Bayern Munich star Thiago

Juventus could go head to head with Liverpool for the signature of Bayern Munich star Thiago.

Thiago looks set to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer in search of a new chalgenge.

According to ESPN via Tutto Juve, Juventus are monitoring Thiago Alcantara's situation at Bayern Munich and could make a move for the midfielder this summer. The Spaniard has just a year left on his current contract and reportedly ha his heart set a move away from the Bavarian giants.

The Bundesliga champions have slapped a €33 million price tag on the player, as Juventus consider their options ahead of the new season. Thiago has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City mentioned as potential destinations.

Manchester City join Liverpool in Thiago Alcantara transfer battle claims reporthttps://t.co/VMLrZOx8yz pic.twitter.com/SEuhOfN2DD — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 11, 2020

Juventus have already completed a move for Arthur, a deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move to Barcelona. With Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi approaching the twilight years of their careers, Juventus could be tempted to make a move for Thiago, who at 29 could still give them a few good years.

Additionally, Aaron Ramsey has failed to hit the ground running since moving to the Bianconeri last summer.

Thiago is reportedly on the lookout for a new challenge after successfully winning several titles in Germany as well as Spain. While a move to the Premier League is his top priority, it remains to be seen if he considers an offer from Juventus.

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to secure his signing, but the Reds have baulked at Bayern Munich's €33 million asking price.

Bayern's CEO says that Thiago wants a new challenge 👀 pic.twitter.com/2gKnDYkFN3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2020

Clubs are expected to spend judiciously this summer due to the coronavirus crisis and the Reds are unwilling to part with a substantial fee to sign a player who has less than a year left on his contract.

Juventus are within touching distance of securing their ninth successive Serie A title, as they moved eight points clear of Lazio after their 2-2 draw against Atalanta. With six games left to play, the Bianconeri are eight points clear at the top of the table and look well-positioned to retain their domestic crown.

