Will Cristiano Ronaldo be successful in Ligue 1? We might get the answer to that question sooner rather than later. According to reports, Juventus are targeting a swap deal with Paris-Saint Germain involving the Portuguese star and Neymar.

The Serie A giants have been buoyed by recent comments from Leonardo, the PSG sporting director, who hinted at a potential move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the future.

"Today, in football, we do not know what will happen. Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and wants to go play elsewhere. Who can buy him? It's a closed circle. PSG enters this circle. Usually, it is about opportunities, situations," said Leonardo.

"The transfer window, we have to prepare for it and that's what we do. We have our priorities, our lists, but something unforeseen can happen," added Leonardo.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have only one more year left on his current contract at the end of the season. With Juventus enduring all sorts of problems this year, it appears unlikely that the Portuguese will extend his contract at Turin.

The situation has given hope to PSG, who remain interested in the player. However, Juventus, who have time and again proved to be shrewd players in the transfer market, are ready to use the Ligue 1 side’s interest to their advantage

Juventus have a plan to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo does not leave on a free transfer

Neymar could be playing in Serie A soon if Juventus have their way.

Juventus have a plan in place to ensure that Cristiano Ronaldo does not leave the club on a free transfer and it involves another talented footballer – Neymar. The Brazilian was a hit at Barcelona but has failed to reach the same heights ever since he moved to the Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Advertisement

However, there’s no denying that Neymar is one of the most talented footballers in the world right now. He will vastly improve a Juventus side sans the Portuguese.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that his club could afford Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.



Read ➡️ https://t.co/WXQVZSp8tz pic.twitter.com/qMv0fWaIcx — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) November 11, 2020

PSG will hardly be the losers in the deal. The Ligue 1 champions will be gaining a player who will be motivated to win a title in France, having tasted success around Europe.

PSG are currently short of firepower up front after the departure of Edinson Cavani, who they are yet to replace. Cristiano Ronaldo would certainly fit the bill and his huge market appeal would also suit the club’s sponsors.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened the door to a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo [Sun] — Chelsea (@ouggi) November 11, 2020

PSG have shown a preference for loan deals this summer, which indicates that something big awaits the club in the future. If the proposed transfer with Juventus does see the light of day, it would go down as one of the biggest swap deals in the history of the game.