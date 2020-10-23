Reports: Juventus, PSG eye move for Sergio Ramos next summer

Juventus are eyeing a move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The Italian giants will face competition from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are also reportedly monitoring Ramos' availability.

Ramos moved to Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005. Since his move to the Los Blancos, Ramos has gone on to become a mainstay for Real Madrid. He has won 22 major honors, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles, becoming one of La Liga's top goalscorers from a defensive position on the way.

The 34-year-old played a starring role in Real Madrid's four UEFA Champions League wins, being named in the competition Squad of the Season each time. He also notably scored the equalizer in the 93rd minute of the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final.

Sergio Ramos has also been named to the FIFPro World XI ten times, a record for a defender. He has also been elected to the UEFA Team of the Year eight times — also a record for a defender. Ramos has been named La Liga's Best Defender a record five times.

Despite entering the final stages of his career, Sergio Ramos has started each of Real Madrid's matches so far this term, and finished all but one of those. He is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, therefore it is no surprise that Juventus are monitoring the situation with only one year left on his current deal.

Sergio Ramos will be allowed to talk to clubs in Europe from January over a potential free transfer at the end of the season, should he and Real Madrid not agree on a contract extension. ESPN, however, reports that a new deal will likely be on the table.

🎙 @FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego: "Sergio Ramos's 🇪🇸 contract is expiring in this summer. A few clubs are interested in him, namely PSG and Juventus. The player wants to stay, so does the club. The negotiations for new contract will begin soon."#RMFC #PSG #Juve pic.twitter.com/KJcrwLmqAZ — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) October 21, 2020

Juventus keen to team-up Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Betis v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Should Sergio Ramos not agree to a new deal with Real Madrid, the Spain captain could be enticed into a move to Juventus, where he would once again team up with former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Ramos and Ronaldo spent nine years together in Madrid before Ronaldo's move to Turin.

Juventus currently do possess two top quality center-halfs in the form of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but with Chiellini's contract set to end next summer, Ramos could well be the ideal replacement for the veteran defender.

#TransferTalk#RealMadrid captain #SergioRamos' contract expires in the summer of 2021, with Juventus and PSG trying to sign him for free next seasonhttps://t.co/6pCtxKXBlE — R.Sport (@republic_sports) October 22, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring Ramos' contract situation, with the club eager to replace Thiago Silva, who departed for Chelsea this summer. PSG have had a disappointing start to both their Ligue 1 and Champions League campaigns, with their defense coming in for much criticism.

PSG are one of the few clubs that may be able to match Sergio Ramos' wage demands. Playing in Paris with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could be an enticing prospect for the 34-year-old.