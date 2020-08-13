According to reports in the Italian media, Juventus is planning a squad revamp this summer and is ready to part with star forward Paulo Dybala to raise funds for player acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window. Juventus has an ageing squad and needs to bring in new players to maintain its domination in the Serie A.

Juventus has appointed former player Andrea Pirlo to lead the club into a new era and the Italian legend is reportedly ready to let several Juventus superstars leave the club. Paulo Dybala is one of Juventus' brightest attacking talents but may have to leave to make way for new players.

The Argentine forward has been one of the best players at Juventus since the Serie A restart and his stellar performances have attracted interest from several big clubs across Europe. The Bianconeri is willing to accept £100 million bids for their star player.

Paulo Dybala has often found himself excluded from the starting eleven at Juventus and has not been a regular starter at the club. The talented forward has only just started to establish a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch and has enjoyed a fruitful year at the club.

Paulo Dybala's time at Juventus is coming to an end

Paulo Dybala may not stay at Juventus

Paulo Dybala is one of the most talented forwards in Europe and a number of high-profile clubs are interested in securing his signature. The Juventus star is being courted by Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus' new stance on the situation will certainly aid their efforts to bring Paulo Dybala to the Premier League.

Manchester United is currently the front-runner to complete the Juventus striker's transfer. The Red Devils were stunned by Jadon Sancho's decision to stay at Borussia Dortmund and are now reportedly searching for alternative options. Paulo Dybala's time at Juventus has been an interesting blend of brilliance and disappointment and the Argentine may well decide to move on from the club.

The Argentine star was benched as Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in spite of a 2-1 victory against Lyon in the round of 16. Paulo Dybala often finds himself on the sidelines in Juventus' most important fixtures and will want more playing time in the future.

Paulo Dybala's exploits since the league restart saw him pip Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A's 'Most Valuable Player of the Year' award. The Juventus forward has 11 goals and 6 assists in the Serie A this season and can be lethal when he is in the mood.

Real Madrid also wants to sign the Juventus star and has reportedly offered Isco in a swap deal to secure Dybala's signature. The Argentine forward has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid on several occasions in the past and may complete the move this summer.

Juventus has failed to win the Champions League yet again

In spite of a ninth consecutive Serie A title victory, Juventus' inability to win the Champions League this season has resulted in its year being labelled a failure. Maurizio Sarri was sacked hours after Juventus played its fixture with Lyon and Andrea Pirlo was appointed in his place.

Pirlo is intent on starting his tenure at the club with a new set of players and will likely rid Juventus of many of its established stars. Paulo Dybala may also be on a prospective list of departures and several European clubs will be lining up to secure his signature.

