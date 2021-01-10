Reports: Juventus could sign PSG star Angel Di Maria as a free agent in the summer

Juventus are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing PSG star Angel Di Maria on a free transfer in the summer. The Bianconeri have made a habit of signing top-quality players on free transfers over the years, such as Paul Pogba, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, and Andrea Pirlo.

According to Tutto Mercato Webb, Juventus are looking to bring in Angel Di Maria from PSG on a Bosman deal as his contract expires at the end of the season. Di Maria could be a potential replacement for Paulo Dybala, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in recent weeks.

Angel Di Maria has been a crucial member of the PSG squad since joining the French giants from Manchester United in the summer of 2015. Di Maria joined PSG on the back of a torrid season in Manchester, where he failed to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Premier League and struggled to fit into Manchester United's style of play.

At PSG, Angel Di Maria has helped the club win four Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France titles. PSG also finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season.

The Argentine reportedly had a falling out with former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, and was determined to leave the club. PSG have since sacked Tuchel, and hired fellow Di Maria's fellow Argentine, Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach.

Di Maria is set to reconsider his future at PSG, but could be enticed into making the move to Juventus. A potential switch would see him team up with former Real Madrid team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo once again.

Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria & Gabriel Jesus are the real names, Juventus have an interest in all of them but it doesn't mean thatthey will sign all of them. [Romeo Agresti] — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 19, 2020

PSG have been linked with a move for a number of players since hiring Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine tactician has reportedly handed the club hierarchy a list of players that he wants PSG to sign next summer. This could have an immediate impact on Angel Di Maria's future with the club.

Juventus have focused on signing young players in recent transfer windows. Andrea Pirlo's side have signed the likes of Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, and Dejan Kulusevki, all of whom have had promising starts to their Juventus careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Angel Di Maria next summer, according to Todofichajes



Our Juve writer explains more: https://t.co/gPHPCYkfBK pic.twitter.com/Bq7OkkDaMD — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 5, 2020

The Old Lady may, however, not want to miss out on the chance to sign a veteran such as Angel Di Maria, who could enhance their squad.