Reports: Juventus winger Federico Chiesa refused Manchester United move this summer

Juventus new signing Federico Chiesa refused a move to Manchester United in the summer, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chiesa joined Juventus on deadline day on loan with an obligation to buy for €50 million from Fiorentina.

Manchester United's search for a right-winger continues

Manchester United's interest in Federico Chiesa follows a wider pattern, as the club continues to search for a long-term right-winger.

Federico Chiesa refused a move to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was Manchester United's primary transfer target, but the Red Devils refused to pay the €120 million price that the Bundesliga giants demanded for their star asset.

As time whittled away, Manchester United turned their focus to alternative targets, including Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi, Watford's Ismaila Sarr and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele was close to a move to the Theatre of Dreams, but a move fell through after Manchester United refused to sign him permanently, instead offering a loan deal with an option to buy.

Meanwhile, Chiesa agreed a move to Juventus on an initial loan deal, with Juventus having an obligation to sign the Italy international for €50 million.

OFFICIAL: Fiorentina confirm Federico Chiesa joins Juventus on a two-year loan with obligation to buy ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/uMsocNH29u — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester United, too, announced a few deals on deadline day. Brazilian left-back Alex Telles arrived from Porto, with former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and young wingers Facundo Pellestri and Amad Diallo Traore also signing deals with the club. Traore will join the club in January.

Donny van de Beek is the other high-profile arrival for Manchester United, with the midfielder joining the Red Devils from Ajax for £35 million.

However, the lack of a right-winger could prove to be problematic for Manchester United. Young star Mason Greenwood has been utilised in that position, with Welsh winger Daniel James an alternative option. While Greenwood is a striker, James has failed to make an impression.

Liverpool & Bayern are more likely to sign Jadon Sancho next summer instead of Manchester United, according to the Independent 🤭 pic.twitter.com/hBGh9n9M99 — Goal (@goal) October 6, 2020

As far as outgoings are concerned, centre-back Chris Smalling has left the club for Roma, with young right-back Diogo Dalot joining AC Milan on loan and midfielder Andreas Pereira, too, leaving on loan to Serie A club Lazio.

Advertisement

It has been reported that Sancho remains the club's primary target and Manchester United will continue to pursue him in future transfer windows.

Also Read: Reports: Barcelona unable to afford Memphis Depay despite agreeing to a deal