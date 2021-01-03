Reports - Liverpool interested in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe

English Premier League side Liverpool are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe, according to L'Equipe.

Mbappe is regarded as one of the best young players in the world and has already achieved incredible success with both Paris Saint-Germain and France.

Real Madrid are also 'interested' in Liverpool-target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a successful 2016-17 season with AS Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, initially on a loan, in 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain decided to sign the forward for £130 million the next year, making him the second-most expensive player and the most expensive teenager in world football.

The 22-year old has enjoyed a phenomenal stint at Paris Saint-Germain; Kylian Mbappe has made 142 appearances in all competitions and scored 104 goals for the club. He was also an integral part of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

However, few people see him playing for Paris Saint-Germain for the majority of his career, as Real Madrid have been linked with the player.

It’s finally announcement time for Mauricio Pochettino @ PSG after Christmas holidays in London.



He has signed his contract days ago and he’s now ready to meet Leonardo soon to plan the transfer window.



Main target 2021: Kylian Mbappé and Neymar new contracts, talks on. 🇫🇷 #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2021

There have been suggestions that Real Madrid could make an ambitious attempt to sign Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Liverpool have now apparently joined the race for Kylian Mbappe's signature. There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain could be willing to let go of the France international for £160 million, a fee Liverpool might be willing to pay.

Liverpool have been praised for their attack-oriented style of play, with their trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all running riot in Jurgen Klopp's system.

The addition of Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer has added more strength to the Liverpool attack, with the 24-year old enjoying a sparking start to his career at Anfield.

With Pochettino onboard… ☑️



Will Mbappe sign a new contract? ✍️



His current PSG deal expires next summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/fXuIdgbsxb — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

Apart from Jota, Liverpool also have players like Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi capable of making an impact.

However, with Firmino now 29 and Salah and Mane both 28 years of age, it would not be surprising to see Liverpool sell one of their main attackers in the summer and invest in a younger forward.

In this respect, Mbappe fits the bill perfectly, but a lot of variables are in play, so this deal may not be an easy one for Liverpool.