According to reports in the English media, Liverpool has finally made progress in the Thiago Alcantara transfer saga and is closer than ever to bringing the Spanish midfielder to Anfield. Bayern Munich has already accepted Thiago's departure but has been holding out for a high transfer fee.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been exceptional for Bayern Munich this season and Jurgen Klopp has identified the Spaniard as the ideal addition to his Liverpool squad. Liverpool already has a host of impressive midfielders and the acquisition of Thiago will further solidify its Premier League title bid.

Thiago's ability to dictate a game could take Liverpool's midfield to the next level... 🚀 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2020

Thiago Alcantara is currently one of the best creative midfielders in the world and his ability to dictate the tempo of the game can enhance Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. The Bayern Munich has one year left on his contract and will leave the Bavarian giants in the coming weeks.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are two of the most powerful sides in Europe at the moment and Thiago's transfer could potentially benefit both parties. The Reds do not have a reliable creative midfielder and Thiago is equipped with a unique set of skills that can give Liverpool a significant cutting edge in the middle of the pitch.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich agree on a price for Thiago Alcantara

Thiago is set to join Liverpool

Several sources in the English media have reported that Bayern Munich will accept a bid of £27 million for Thiago Alcantara. Liverpool has reportedly agreed to the price and may complete the signing of the talented Spaniard in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's side was eliminated from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid this season. The Reds did manage to win their first Premier League title in nearly thirty years, however, and are looking to build on their incredible success by acquiring new players.

Thiago Alcantara offers a unique profile to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to field the midfielder in the Premier League. The former Barcelona man has only one year left on his contract at Bayern Munich and will leave the club.

Thiago has been watching the #LFC midfield for some timehttps://t.co/LzSEVZmdm6 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) August 28, 2020

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big fan of Thiago and is keen on bringing the experienced maestro to Liverpool. Bayern Munich has benefitted immensely from Thiago's presence at the club over the past few years and has won plenty of silverware with the former Barcelona midfielder.

Thiago played a crucial role in Bayern Munich's flawless Champions League campaign this season and won a treble with the Bundesliga giants. Liverpool has missed a spark of creativity on a few occasions in this season and Thiago may well be the perfect addition to the club.

Thiago will leave Bayern Munich

Liverpool has gone from strength to strength over the past two years under Jurgen Klopp and the likes of Fabinho, Wijnaldum, and Jordan Henderson have thrived in the Reds midfield. Thiago Alcantara can offer a distinctive cutting edge in the final third and is being wooed by Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool is currently leading the race to sign the 29-year-old midfielder and the completion of the deal may not be far away. Bayern Munich does not want to risk losing Thiago for free next year and is listening to bids in the transfer market.

