According to BILD via MEN, Manchester City could sign David Alaba for a cut-price fee this summer as the Austrian enters the final year of his Bayern Munich contract.

Alaba's contract standoff with the Bavarian giants has attracted Manchester City's interest, who are looking to add defensive reinforcements to their squad this summer.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich to do business again this summer?

Leroy Sane swapped Manchester City for Bayern Munich this summer

Pep Guardiola worked with the defender during his Bayern Munich stint and could make a move for him if the conditions are favourable.

Barcelona have also been mentioned as long-standing admirers of Alaba, whose agent Pini Zahavi is overseeing extension talks with Bayern Munich. Having agreed a deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, Manchester City are wasting no time in getting their transfers over the line.

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake looks set to be on his way to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days after the Cityzens agreed a €43 million fee with the relegated side for his services.

Man City could line up free transfer for David Alaba and more rumours #mcfchttps://t.co/8rSr6TDkfr — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) July 29, 2020

The Dutch defender is viewed as a much-needed signing who can provide cover and competition to Manchester City's rearguard, as the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi continue to underwhelm.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is also a target for Manchester City, while Guardiola could also be on the lookout for a midfielder to replace the outgoing David Silva.

Advertisement

David Alaba is yet to extend his Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are still evaluating their plans for the summer. After the acquisition of Leroy Sane from Manchester City, the Bavarian giants have concentrated their efforts to renew the contracts of Alaba and Thiago Alcantara.

The latter has reportedly decided that he wants to leave the club this summer and is attracting interest from Liverpool, as the Reds look to bolster their ranks after their historic title triumph.

City moving quickly and smartly addressing issues in the squad. Ake and Torres close to being confirmed and will seriously strengthen them for next season. https://t.co/9fG8dLs0gf — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) July 30, 2020

In terms of incoming, Max Aarons and Sergino Dest have been linked with moves to the Allianz Arena, Hansi Flick is looking for a right-back to provide competition for Benjamin Pavard and could turn to the young duo to add quality to his squad.

Bayern Munich still retain hope that Alaba will renew his contract with the club in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen if he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Also Read: Ranking the 10 best Premier League players this season (2019-20)