Reports: Manchester City set to splurge on five players in transfer market

According to multiple reports in the English media, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are set to make ripples in the transfer market yet again and want to buy several new players before the transfer window comes to an end.

Manchester City is famous for its financial clout in the EPL and has spent heavily on several players in the past. The Cityzens have been immensely successful in the Premier League in recent years but have struggled to keep up with arch-rivals Liverpool this season.

A report published by English publication Sky Sports states that Pep Guardiola wants five new players before the summer transfer window comes to an end. The English giants have already signed young Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia and are in no mood to abandon their other pursuits in the transfer market.

Manchester City is set to enter a phase on transition this season and will have to deal with the departures of several key players. Pep Guardiola has a few plans in place to replace his key players and may have to rely on Manchester City's financial prowess to maintain the club's success in England.

Manchester City plans summer expenses to account for player departures

Leroy Sane has joined Bayern Munich

Manchester City failed to convince Leroy Sane to stay at the club this season. The talented German winger has joined German giants Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola immediately identified a target in the transfer window.

Valencia forward Ferran Torres is one of the most promising forwards in Spain and Manchester City has managed to bring the winger to the Premier League for a bargain price of €25 million.

Pep Guardiola also wants to buy a centre-back and a full-back in this transfer window and Kalidou Koulibaly is on the top of Manchester City's priority list. The Napoli defender is one of the most sought-after defenders in the world at the moment and Manchester City is currently in the driver's seat.

Manchester City captain David Silva has ended his tenure at the club and Pep Guardiola also wants to reinforce his forward line. English youngster Phil Foden has done a commendable job in the side and is set to keep his place in the squad.

Pep Guardiola's star striker Sergio Aguero will also leave the club in a few years and Manchester City wants to bring in a replacement to replicate the Argentine striker's impact at the club. Guardiola is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

Joao Felix is on Manchester City's radar

Joao Felix is also a Manchester City target this summer and may consider a move to the Premier League. The Atletico Madrid striker has not met expectations under Diego Simeone and Manchester City has expressed interest in the young Portuguese star.

Manchester City hosts Real Madrid in the Champions League this weekend and has a 2-1 advantage from the first leg. Pep Guardiola has never won the coveted European trophy with Manchester City and will want to improve his record in the Champions League this season.

