According to reports in the English media, EPL giants Manchester United are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have reportedly entered the race to sign talented Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. The Red Devils have done well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the EPL restart and will want to win silverware next season.

Manchester United has been a resurgent force since the restart of the Premier League season and has become a force to reckon with under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The English giants are currently active in the Europa League and will hope to cap off their season with a European trophy.

Some brilliant stuff in the latest edition ESPN's insider Notebook, including Manchester United's interest in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret https://t.co/C7j4LHJmZs — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) August 7, 2020

Manchester United will set its sights on the Premier League next season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recognised the need to fortify the side's defence. The Red Devils have a defensive line that does not particularly inspire confidence and Solskjaer is intent on revamping a part of his squad.

The Manchester giants are set to become prominent players in the transfer market and have identified Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as a potential solution to their goalkeeping woes this season.

Also Read: Jorge Mendes attempts to broker a deal with Manchester United for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

Manchester United identify Napoli star as an alternative to David de Gea

David de Gea is highly error-prone

Advertisement

David de Gea has failed to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and his numerous mistakes between the posts for Manchester United have cost his side several points. Ole Gunnar Solskjear is currently scouring the transfer market for a goalkeeper that can serve as an able back-up option for Manchester United.

The Red Devils will be bolstered by the return of English prodigy Dean Henderson after the completion of his loan spell at Sheffield United. The young shot-stopper has improved tremendously under Chris Wilder and has staked a claim for a place in Manchester United's starting eleven.

Solskjaer does not want to leave anything to chance, however, and may place a bid for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret in an attempt to solve Manchester United's defensive woes.

Man Utd planning for David De Gea or Dean Henderson exit by scouting Napoli's Alex Meret#MUFC https://t.co/QaqjzwRliz pic.twitter.com/DAI4SGB6Kn — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 8, 2020

Dean Henderson is one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe and his performances at Sheffield United have attracted attention from several high-profile European clubs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to find a replacement for the young Manchester United goalkeeper to account for his potential departure from the club.

Dean Henderson may not be assured playing time at Manchester United as long as David de Gea stays at the club. Alex Meret also finds himself in a similar situation at Napoli and has had to share his place in the starting eleven with David Ospina this season.

Alex Meret is a talented goalkeeper

Manchester United has always been one of the most ambitious clubs in Europe and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to ensure that he has a squad that can challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have exceeded expectations this season and have managed an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League table. Manchester United can also win the Europa League this season but faces tough competition from the likes of Sevilla and Inter Milan.

Also Read: Paul Scholes names Manchester United's biggest threat in the Europa League