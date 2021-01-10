Reports: Manchester United set transfer price for Paul Pogba amidst interest from PSG

Manchester United will reportedly demand a fee of £75 million for Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid in recent months. Rumours now claim PSG are also interested in signing the United star.

According to the Mirror, new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to sign Paul Pogba, who appears to be unsettled at Manchester United.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was vocal about his client's intention to leave Manchester United midway through the first half of the season. The agent sounded out Juventus as a potential destination for Pogba.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million. The Frenchman was expected to be the player around whom United would build a team for the future. Pogba has, however, failed to live up to the hype at Old Trafford.

His inconsistent performances and off-field antics have drawn criticism from fans and pundits. Pogba and Manchester United are now reportedly set to call time on his stint at Old Trafford, with both parties ready to part ways next summer if the price is right.

Mino Raiola confirmed, in December, that the 2020-21 campaign was likely to be Pogba's last season with Manchester United United.

"There's no point beating about the bush. It's better to speak out clearly, look forward and avoid wasting time to find culprits

"Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to. He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery," said Mino Raiola in December.

Solskjaer backs Paul Pogba again despite Mino Raiola seemingly keen to move him on

Paul Pogba reportedly desperate to leave Manchester United next summer and could return to France with PSG

Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United expires in 2022. Therefore, it would be in the best interest of the club to sell Pogba next summer, as he is unlikely to extend his deal with the club.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Pogba is the perfect player to build his PSG team around. The former Tottenham manager wants to add the 27-year-old to a PSG side that already includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Mauricio Pochettino joins the chase for Paul Pogba.



The midfielder has hinted he wants to leave Man United.



Juve and Real Madrid are also monitoring his progress.

Pochettino is confident that PSG can beat the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid to the signing of Paul Pogba, given the massive financial resources at their disposal.