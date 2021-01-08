Reports: PSG linked with summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero

French giants PSG have been tipped to make a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero next summer.

The Argentine's current deal with Manchester City expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to begin discussing an extension with the club.

According to football agent Bruno Satin, new PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to bring Sergio Aguero to the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on a permanent deal last summer but with the striker struggling to maintain fitness, the Ligue 1 club are looking to sign another top-quality striker.

Sergio Aguero moved to Manchester City for £35 million in 2011. He acquired legendary status at the club in his very first season by scoring a 94th-minute winning goal in the final game of the season against QPR, handing the Cityzens their first-ever Premier League title.

The 32-year-old is the fourth-highest goalscorer and the highest non-English scorer in the history of the Premier League. He has scored 256 goals in 379 appearances for Manchester City, leading the club to 10 major trophies in nine years.

Sergio Aguero is reportedly keen on staying at Manchester City but could be enticed by the opportunity to secure a bumper payday at PSG. He has also suffered multiple injuries and lacks the sharpness and pace he once had. A move to a physically less demanding league like Ligue 1 could suit him.

According to football agent Bruno Satin, new PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will make the Argentinian his main summer transfer target

Mauricio Pochettino looking to unite Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi at PSG

Newly appointed PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly handed in a list of targets for the club to sign next summer. The French champions are also bracing themselves for the exit of star forward, Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

PSG are desperate to keep a hold of the Frenchman but could be willing to part ways with him if it meant they can raise funds to sign Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Messi and Aguero are close friends and have formed a formidable partnership whilst playing together with the Argentina national side. Both players' contracts with their respective clubs expire at the end of the season, allowing them to begin negotiations with potential suitors this month.

Mauricio Pochettino could make use of his Argentine connections and the players' close friendship to sign them both on a free transfer next summer.