Reputed reporter gives an update on Manchester United's potential pursuit of ex-Chelsea star Timo Werner

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has downplayed Manchester United's reported interest in former Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Werner as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. The German forward is struggling for game time at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, starting four of 14 games across competitions, posting two goals and one assist.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been added to a four-man low-cost shortlist that Manchester United have put together heading into the January transfer window. He has two years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €17 million.

However, Sheth insists that a potential deal for Werner is currently not in the offing but this may change as January progresses. He told Sky Sports News:

"One of the names being mentioned that Manchester United have an interest in is RB Leipzig's former Chelsea striker Timo Werner. At the moment, that one I'm told is not hot at the moment."

He added:

"The January transfer window is quite famous for teams changing their mind and developing what their recruitment policy is going to be as the window develops."

Werner spent two years at Stamford Bridge from 2020 to 2022. The Germany international struggled to impress, managing 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games.

Sheth ponders whether Werner is interested in a return to the Premier League to prove his worth:

"If you look at it from Werner's perspective, alot of criticsm was aimed at him for his spell at Chelsea. He won the Champions League but it just didn't work out for him. I wonder whether in his mind he's got a case of unfinished bussiness in the Premier League."

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund last summer from Atalanta for £72 million. The Dane has been tasked with spearheading Ten Hag's attack, but a slow start has seen him manage six goals in 23 games across competitions.

Marcus Rashford and Antony have struggled for form on the goal front. Anthony Martial continues to deal with constant injury issues.

Timo Werner on his Chelsea struggles amid links to Manchester United

Timo Werner struggled at Chelsea.

Werner was well aware of the difficulties he encountered during his time at Stamford Bridge. The German spoke in 2021 during a poor run of form for the Blues following a reported £48 million arrival from Leipzig a year before (via GOAL):

"At the beginning, I had this self-image that I can go on doing my thing here, but in the last few months I have been brought down to earth. It's the way in England that you never have a quiet game."

The former Chelsea forward acknowledged how tough the Premier League can be, particularly its pace and physicality:

"The players are 1.9 meters tall, brutal physically and really fast - including the defenders. It's impressive what intensity is going on in the Premier League."

Werner was part of a Chelsea side that won the Champions League in 2021. But, he was constantly criticized for his lack of goals and some questionable performances.

The pacey attacker would only come under further scrutiny by moving to Manchester United. Ten Hag's squad are currently being put on blast for a nightmare first half of the season.