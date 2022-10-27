"Retire and become a Victoria's Secret model" "Worst player in history" - 'Useless' Barcelona new signing gets trolled on Twitter after 3-0 Bayern Munich defeat 

Barcelona fans were livid with Hector Bellerin's disastrous performance in their team's 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

It was evident before the start of the game that the Catalan club won't be qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. Their demotion to the Europa League was confirmed after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0.

However, a win against Bayern would have given Xavi's side a much-needed morale boost. Hector Bellerin started at right-back for the clash as Sergi Roberto was absent.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 10th minute of the game before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 2-0 in the 31st minute. Benjamin Pavard scored an injury-time goal to make things worse for Xavi's side.

Bellerin was savaged for his lackluster performance during the 3-0 loss. Fans believe the former Arsenal man was at fault for two of Bayern's goals.

Many have suggested that he is the worst player in history. Others opined that Bellerin and Marcos Alonso are two of the weirdest signings made by the Catalan club, ever.

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans after Bellerin's disastrous display:

Kevin @BraziIianAlves Bellerin una retired man and become a Victoria secret model Bellerin una retired man and become a Victoria secret model

Masian ⁶𓅓 @MasianFcb Bellerin est le pire joueur de l’histoire Bellerin est le pire joueur de l’histoire

TS🍇(Munch) @TrujistaSancho Bellerin trying to outpace Alphonso Davies in 2022 he’s in his Ronaldo era ffs Bellerin trying to outpace Alphonso Davies in 2022 he’s in his Ronaldo era ffs

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG Bellerin and Alonso were the weirdest signings man genuinely can’t wrap my head around them Bellerin and Alonso were the weirdest signings man genuinely can’t wrap my head around them

Rk @RkFutbol Bellerin is the worst fullback I've seen in my life and I've watched Danilo play football Bellerin is the worst fullback I've seen in my life and I've watched Danilo play football

Mempeasem President @AsieduMends Bellerin again, such a useless player . Take him out of my club tswww Bellerin again, such a useless player . Take him out of my club tswww

We are our own worst enemy. Bellerín played the Bayern attackers onside for both goals.We are our own worst enemy. Bellerín played the Bayern attackers onside for both goals. We are our own worst enemy.😔 https://t.co/zdfeyxBiTH

De Ara Torres @dearatorres Never thought someone ever make me miss Roberto but Bellerin is actually worse and that’s a merit on its own. Never thought someone ever make me miss Roberto but Bellerin is actually worse and that’s a merit on its own.

Bellerin, a La Masia graduate, joined the Catalan club in the summer from Arsenal. He has since made five appearances for the Blaugranas, without registering a goal or an assist. He has clearly not won over the fans of the club yet.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he has a lot of options in the full-back positions

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Sergi Roberto's absence was a big miss for Barcelona in their clash against Bayern Munich. However, Xavi Hernandez was ready to rely on Bellerin and Jules Kounde to play in the right-back position.

He told the media ahead of the game (via barcelona.com):

"Sergi Roberto is a big loss. He was confident and finding form, scoring goals and giving assists. It's a pity he's injured but we have Bellerín as cover and Koundé can play in that position too."

Xavi further added that he has a lot of options at left-back as well. The likes of Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, and Jordi Alba play at left-back. He said:

"I have a lot of options at left back and am playing around with them with each game. Marcos Alonso is adapting well to playing in the middle, and Balde is looking confident and fit, and there's Jordi Alba too. They are all playing and playing well."

Barca will face Valencia away at the weekend before visiting Plzen for their final Champions League group game.

