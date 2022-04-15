“RETIRE”, “Enough is enough” – Barcelona fans slam 29-year-old star after 3-2 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona fans are outraged at the club’s shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the aftermath of the Europa League quarter-final loss against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 29-year-old endured a horrid game against the Bundesliga outfit, conceding three goals on the night.

The Blaugrana were knocked out on a 4-3 aggregate score, and with Ter Stegen failing to keep the goals out, Barca fans took to Twitter to slam the star. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy fans:

Saad @MessiFanFC1 @Barca__pictures Ter Stegen needs to go. Enough is enough @Barca__pictures Ter Stegen needs to go. Enough is enough

𝐍.𝐑.𝐉 @MisterCuler

RETIREEEEEE !!

@mterstegen1

You dare come out with an apology...



I better not spelll RETIRE !!!RETIREEEEEE !!You dare come out with an apology...I better not spelll RETIRE !!!RETIREEEEEE !!@mterstegen1 You dare come out with an apology...I better not spelll

Eldian Culé #XaviGOAT @eldianCule Ter stegen the best keeper in the world Ter stegen the best keeper in the world 😂😂

Amir @Gaviballs Who cares Ter stegen you’re just gonna let it go in the next shot Who cares Ter stegen you’re just gonna let it go in the next shot

Walaa @WalaaAtef

The man doesn't even know the basics of goalkeeping, always using the low arm instead of the opposite top arm to save high shots.

needs a top class goal keeper.

@FCBarcelona @Benayadachraf #TerStegen is below average GKThe man doesn't even know the basics of goalkeeping, always using the low arm instead of the opposite top arm to save high shots. #FCBarcelona needs a top class goal keeper. #TerStegen is below average GKThe man doesn't even know the basics of goalkeeping, always using the low arm instead of the opposite top arm to save high shots.#FCBarcelona needs a top class goal keeper.@FCBarcelona @Benayadachraf https://t.co/NuCq2X9eUE

Ter Stegen has long been linked with a move away from Barcelona following his shocking loss of form for the Catalans. However, poor showings like this will not attract many suitors and could see him continue his unhappy stay at the club.

The loss now sees Barca knocked out of the Europa league and they will only have the La Liga to guarantee Champions League football next season. However, the Catalans look set to finish in the top-four, and Barca manager Xavi Hernandez will hope to put the loss behind him quickly and continue developing the side.

Barcelona fall out of the Europa League as rebuild continues under Xavi Hernandez

The Blaugrana have been stunned by underdogs Eintracht Frankfurt in a shock defeat at Camp Nou, with the visitors scoring as early as four minutes into the game. A poor defensive showing from Barca, as well as a high backline, saw Frankfurt open up spaces and create chances consistently.

The visitors had a surprising 15 shots at goal against Barca's 10, even though the Blaugrana managed to pick up 75% possession against Frankfurt's 25%. Xavi certainly missed center-back Gerard Pique in this game, with the star out on injury, as his replacements failed to hold off Frankfurt's attacks.

Barcelona can now focus on their La Liga campaign, where they are currently in second place. They will have to fight off Sevilla, as both clubs are on 60 points, with Barca ahead on goal difference. If Barca can maintain consistency in the league and finish in the top-four, they can return to the Champions League next season.

Xavi Hernandez is the man who has been handed the role of helping Barca return to their previous heights. With less than a season into his position in the dugout at Camp Nou, the legendary midfielder has impressed so far and will look to continue rebuilding the club.

