Rio Ferdinand gives his take on Jurrien Timber's potential move to Arsenal, names player he could replace in Gunners' XI

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his take on Jurrien Timber's potential arrival at Arsenal and where he would fit in the team.

As per Metro, the Gunners are set to sign Timber from Ajax for £36 million plus £4 million add-ons. The Dutchman's primary position is centre-back, but he can also play as a right-back and has even operated as left-back at times.

Manchester United were linked with him last summer, but a move didn't happen. He now appears set to join Arsenal, where United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Timber could replace Gabriel Magalhaes in a back four. He said that even if Timber replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko, it would be a good backline for Arsenal.

"He’s quick. He can play. He's good on the ball, and he’ll be a good addition to their team. I think he’s an improvement on what they’ve got as well. I’d probably look at it and say Timber and William Saliba would play," Ferdinand said on his YouTube show FIVE.

The former player continued:

"I think it’s a good battle there. If Timber comes in, and they’ve got Saliba, Gabriel, Ben White and Timber as a four, I’d be very, very comfortable with that if I was Mikel Arteta and think, 'That’s a good four".

Ferdinand also explained the need to have good options at the back and praised Arsenal's signing of Timber.

"I think you need three or four good centre-backs that are all going to interchange and play at different times of the season; to come in and the standard doesn’t drop off.

"And I think that’s what they’ll be looking at there with them four. He’ll be a great addition, can play in different positions as well."

Having come through Ajax's academy, Timber, 22, has made 121 senior appearances for the Dutch side and contributed six goals and four assists.

Jurrien Timber to become Arsenal's third signing this summer

Arsenal challenged for the Premier League title last season and topped the table for 248 days. However, a dismal run of three wins from their last nine games saw the Gunners lose out on the title to Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Arteta's side qualified for the UEFA Champions League in six years. They are now looking to strengthen their squad to compete across competitions next season.

Arsenal have already confirmed the signing of Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million. Manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that he will play Havertz as a midfielder.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are also set to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United for £105 million, including add-ons. Romano has also confirmed that Jurrien Timber is also set to move to the Emirates this summer.

