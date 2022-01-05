“For any team to be described like this is terrible” – Rio Ferdinand on Luke Shaw’s comments after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Wolves

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wolves at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick's men put in a disappointing performance and barely threatened the Wolves backline in the entire match
Speaking after the game, Luke Shaw was not happy with the performance at all. The English left-back called on all his Manchester United teammates to be 100% committed to the cause.
Responding to Luke Shaw's comments, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand himself said:
"For any team to be described like this is terrible….but by a player who participated it’s a damning reflection on the team!"
Many ex-Manchester United players were vocal about the poor display from the Red Devils on social media. Gary Neville and Paul Scholes did not hold back, with Neville calling Manchester United's performance 'woeful' and Paul Scholes calling it a 'f*****g joke' on his Instagram story.
Manchester United in serious danger of missing out on a top 4 position
Manchester United are currently in 7th postion and 4 points behind 4th placed Arsenal with a game in hand. The Red Devils will need to put in some good performances soon.
With Aston Villa and West Ham their next 2 matches in the Premier League, Manchester United will have to take all 6 points if they are to remain within touching distance of a top 4 position.
After the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer, many fans and pundits alike backed Manchester United to comfortably finish in the top 4 if not challenge for the Premier League title.
But things have not gone according to plan at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after a run of poor results and German tactician Ralf Rangnick was brought in as interim manager. Known for his pressing and high-energy style of play, Manchester United were expected to put in dynamic performances full of attacking thrust and vigor.
However, the performances have not improved at all with many pundits like Jamie Redknapp, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville even questioning the German's tactics.
With a huge month coming up, Rangnick will need to sort out the troubles at Manchester United if they are to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.