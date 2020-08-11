Chelsea must address the goalkeeper's position as well as defence in order to challenge for big titles, according to former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand.

The Manchester United legend, who is now a television pundit, acknowledged Chelsea's smart business thus far in the window. However, he believes there's still work to be done as far as their incoming transfers are concerned.

Ferdinand claimed that Frank Lampard must build a 'solid foundation' between the sticks and across the backline, as that is what ultimately wins trophies.

His former Manchester United teammate Owen Hargreaves agreed on the same, citing Premier League champions Liverpool's example as reference. Explaining how bolstering the back with signings such as Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk helped the Reds, Hargreaves urged Chelsea to follow a similar recruitment pattern.

"Chelsea need to look at the other end of the pitch," says Ferdinand

Chelsea's centre-halves were in poor form this season

Lampard enjoyed a rather successful first season as Chelsea boss where he led the team to the FA Cup final and secured a Champions League spot. The Blues boss then acquired the services of stellar duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner even before the transfer window officially opened.

With two world-class footballers who have excelled in Europe, Chelsea's attacking options look threatening for next season.

However, it is their defence that more often than not, let them down in the season gone by. No other side in the top 10 of the Premier League standings shipped more goals than Chelsea. None of the centre-back's at Lampard's disposal performed consistently.

An honest reflection on last night, plus a look ahead to the Blues' preparations for 2020/21! 💪 pic.twitter.com/DPP1Zxa0la — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2020

Problems at the back intensified with Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal performances, as was indicated by Lampard opting for Willy Caballero in key clashes.

Ferdinand stated that Chelsea require defensive reinforcements and also need to address the goalkeeping position. The Manchester United legend added that a strong back five forms the foundation of a title-winning side.

"I think Frank's done his work early, that's good business because the players he's bought in are players that can play and know the level of Champions League football. So I think they're an upgrade on some of the players that they've got, definitely adds competition."

"But I think now he needs to look at the other end of the pitch because that's an area that when you want to win things, big trophies, which Frank will be wanting to do with the demands of that club, the foundations at the centre-half, goalkeeper have to be strong."

Kepa Arrizabalaga was a huge letdown for Chelsea this season

Hargreaves, as mentioned above, drew comparisons with title winners Liverpool.

"Think back to that Liverpool team before van Dijk and Alisson came. The front three was terrific but they brought in players who solidified the back. Think Frank's got great attacking players but unless he gets those players to take that team from a really good Champions League team to a top team - I think Frank wants to win doesn't he?"

Chelsea have been linked with a host of left-backs including Ben Chilwell, Sergio Reguilon, Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico, along with a potential centre-back option in Declan Rice.

A move for a goalkeeper is also mooted, with Chelsea reportedly having shown interest in Jan Oblak, Nick Pope, and Dean Henderson.

