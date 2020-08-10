Chelsea have already been able to secure the services of a couple of extraordinary players this transfer window. However, Frank Lampard is still looking to bring in more players to improve the depth of the Chelsea squad.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Chelsea from 10 August 2020.

Arsenal join race for Chelsea target Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon

Arsenal have reportedly joined Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Chelsea in the race to sign Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon. The left-back has been impressive for Sevilla this term and is not expected to return to Real Madrid since they already have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo.

Italian football journalist Nicholas Schira wrote on Twitter and provided the update about Arsenal joining the race. He tweeted,

"Kia Joorabchian is working to move Sergio #Reguilon,"

"#Chelsea are really interested in him, but in the last days also #AtleticoMadrid, #Napoli and #Arsenal have asked info."

Advertisement

Chelsea looking to sign John Stones

John Stones

Frank Lampard is reportedly looking to sign Manchester City defender John Stones for £20 million. Now that Pep Guardiola has signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £41 million, the Englishman has been deemed surplus to requirements and as such, he will be available for a bargain price.

Manchester City are looking to cut their losses after having signed John Stones from Everton for £47 million in 2017. Frank Lampard believes that he can bring the best out of Stones but they will only move for the player if Manchester City are willing to do business for £20 million.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is hoping to snap up Manchester City defender John Stones in a bargain £20million deal.



{Mirror} https://t.co/faWcFlDPdb — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) August 8, 2020

Chelsea eyeing Ajax duo as alternatives for Oblak and Chilwell

Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and a left-back. Kepa Arrizabalaga's poor form has made a goalkeeper signing a priority for the Blues. They had also identified left-back as a position they need to strengthen and have been eyeing a deal for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.

Jan Oblak is Chelsea's first-choice as a replacement for Kepa. However, signing both Oblak and Chilwell will need Frank Lampard and co. to break the bank and then some. As such, they are now lining up alternatives and have reportedly identified the Ajax duo of Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico as options.

Chelsea have already conducted business with Ajax having bought star midfielder Hakim Ziyech earlier. Ziyech, Onana and Tagliafico were all part of the Ajax side that made it to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 season.