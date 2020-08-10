Create
Reports: Chelsea set to save £130m on deal for Ajax duo 

Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 10 Aug 2020, 23:06 IST
Rumors
Chelsea could potentially save £130 million by signing Ajax duo Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico instead of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, according to the Express. Chelsea have already completed the signing of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. 

Atletico Madrid reportedly want £100 million for goalkeeper Oblak, with his release clause set at £110 million. The story is similar for Ben Chilwell, as Leicester want Chelsea to match the fee Manchester United paid Leicester City for centre-back Harry Maguire last season. 

Chelsea to prioritise signing Onana and Tagliafico

Frank Lampard is desperate to sign a goalkeeper in the summer after another disappointing season from Number 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard has failed to acclimatise to the Premier League, leading to the worst save percentage in the League. 

Chelsea have understandably been linked with a host of high-profile goalkeepers, with Jan Oblak rumoured to be the preferred option. However, Atletico will not let their prized possession leave for cheap, which could force Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to look elsewhere. 

Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax in action during the UEFA Champions League 
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move to London after an impressive campaign with Sheffield United. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to help strengthen a direct rival. 

Cameroonian André Onana might be a cheaper alternative with £30 million the reported fee for the Ajax shot-stopper. The 24-year-old, a product of the Barcelona and Ajax academy, is known to be very comfortable with his feet. 

The left-back position has been a problem for Chelsea this season, with Lampard trying Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri and César Azpilicueta in that position. The former two have failed to take their opportunities, urging the Chelsea manager to set his sights on the impressive Ben Chilwell. 

However, his fee could force Granovskaia to look at Tagliafico, who is reportedly available for a fee of £22.5 million. The Argentinean has contributed 5 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances for the Eredivisie side. 

Published 10 Aug 2020, 23:06 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Jan Oblak Ben Chilwell Chelsea Transfer News
