Rio Ferdinand names two sides that can stop Manchester City from winning the Champions League

Manchester City are on a stunning run, but Rio Ferdinand does not believe they are the favourites to win the Champions League this season. The Manchester United legend claims Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain can stop Pep Guardiola's side from lifting the European trophy this year.

Pundits and fans have view Manchester City as the favourites to win the Champions League title this season after their impressive run in the last two months. The Cityzens have won their last 19 matches and have one foot in the next round of the Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand is not ready to call Manchester City the favourites to win the Champions League just yet. The former Red Devils defender believes Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have it in them to go all the way this season.

Talking on BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand said:

"Bayern have the experience and the quality, but I think Paris Saint-Germain as well. Having your two wide players or two strikers saying to Man City: 'Are you going to commit?' Will you stay back or will you keep committing people forward - it's a shootout. The likes of Mbappe and Neymar in a shootout, you're dicing."

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City players after dominant win

Manchester City is on a 19-match winning streak and Pep Guardiola is unwilling to take any credit for it. The manager has heaped praise on his players. However, asked them to focus on the upcoming Premier League games before thinking about the second leg against Borussia Monchengladbach.

"It is true. Without good quality players, we cannot do it. The humanity of this group... the players are fantastic and have an incredible relationship. They play every game and think just win that game. Today, enjoy the night and then think about West Ham. When people talk about the second leg, the second leg is in three weeks so now the next target is West Ham," said Guardiola.

Manchester City have a 10-point lead over second-placed Manchester United and are cruising to the title right now. They have West Ham United, Wolverhampton and Manchester United in the next three matches, which will be a title-determining run.