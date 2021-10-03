"Their squad is unbelievable" - Robbie Savage predicts where Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool will finish in the Premier League

Former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Robbie Savage believes Chelsea will win the Premier League this season ahead of Manchester City. Savage has predicted Liverpool to finish third and Manchester United fourth.

Robbie Savage has been left highly impressed by the performances of Thomas Tuchel's side this season. The Blues improved their squad this summer by signing Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez.

"Before the start of the season I would have gone Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Liverpool, in that order. I'm still going for Chelsea to win it because their squad is unbelievable and the Romelu Lukaku signing," Savage told UMM Youtube channel.

"If Man City would have got Kane, I would've gone for them but they didn't. I've got them second. I went for Manchester United in third but I'd change that to Liverpool now. Van Dijk is like a new signing, the same for Gomez, they've got all their players back.

"I think Liverpool with Van Dijk will finish third ahead of Manchester United."

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton. Liverpool will host title rivals Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in a crucial encounter.

B/R Football @brfootball ⚽ Chalobah

⚽ Werner

⚽ Chilwell



Chelsea are back on top of the Premier League 🔵 ⚽ Chalobah

⚽ Werner

⚽ Chilwell



Chelsea are back on top of the Premier League 🔵 https://t.co/y484wSp6tm

Also read: Barcelona board to make Dani Olmo approach in January, Koeman's future to be decided in next few days - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

Chelsea and Liverpool seem to be a level above Manchester City and Manchester United

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

The signing of Romelu Lukaku has made Chelsea genuine favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool struggled last season due to a lack of depth in the centre-back positions. The addition of Ibrahima Konate and the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from their respective injuries has solved that problem for them.

Also Read

Manchester United have delivered quite a few sub-par performances in recent weeks, and are yet to find their form. The lack of a solid defensive midfielder continues to be a problem for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester City's lack of a top-quality striker could affect their chances of keeping up with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far