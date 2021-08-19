Robert Lewandowski looking for new challenge - Reports

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a new challenge in Europe before he hits the age of 35. Recent reports by Sky Sports claim that the Polish international has been valued by Bayern Munich at more than £100m. The objective of the hefty price tag will be to void off interest from other clubs in their superstar striker.

This valuation is justified because Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the very best strikers in Europe at present, despite the fact that he will be turning 32 this month. With his age in mind, Bayern Munich have allegedly not offered Lewandowski a contract extension, which ends in 2023.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Robert Lewandowski wants a new challenge away from Bayern Munich but the club has valued him at more than £100m. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 19, 2021

Lewandowski has won numerous individual accolades throughout his career. He won the FIFA and UEFA player of the year awards in 2020. Lewandowski scored a total of 56 goals for club and country last season. In his seven years at the Allianz Arena, he has won the Bundesliga seven times, the DFB-Pokal trophy three times, the UEFA Champions League once, the Super Cup once, and the FIFA Club World Cup once.

In the last match of the 2020-21 season, the 31-year-old broke Gerd Müller's famous long-standing record of scoring 40 goals in one season in the Bundesliga. He broke it in dramatic fashion with an unbelievable 90th-minute goal in Bayern's 5–2 win over Augsburg on the final day of the season.

Lewandowski's contract with the Bavarians will run come to an end in 2023, and Bayern have not opened talks about extending his deal. Hence, they may have to sell him sooner rather than later to make any money on Lewandowski.

Judging by how things are going, it will be extremely tough for the German champions to offer him any further extensions due to his age. Adding years to his deal would only make a move that much more difficult, as other top clubs would be reluctant to sign someone that old.

What does Lewandowski think of the situation?

Lewandowski and Bayern Munich have maintained a good relationship since 2014. The Polish international is slightly frustrated that Bayern are neither interested in selling him now, nor are they keen to extend his contract. It has motivated the star to prepare for a new challenge in the next chapter of his career.

💰 Bayern have put a valuation on Robert Lewandowski of £110m, which is making it difficult for any buying clubs.



[via @skysportspaulg] pic.twitter.com/UacVIHgKmL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2021

Lewandowski does not want to hamper his healthy relationship with the club in any way and reportedly understands the situation that is developing. One thing is for certain, though. This could well become a potential transfer saga for the Bayern number nine.

