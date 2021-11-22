Robert Lewandowski wins 2021 Golden Player award ahead of Lionel Messi and Jorginho

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has won the 2021 Golden Player award, presented by Italian daily Tuttosport, ahead of PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The Poland international has bagged the accolade for the second time in a row.

France Football are scheduled to reveal the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or before the end of the month. Despite the likes of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah shining for their clubs, many believe Lewandowski, Messi and Jorginho are the favorites to win the award.

While it remains to be seen who France Football deem worthy of this year's Ballon d'Or, Italian newspaper Tuttosport have named Lewandowski the 2021 Golden Player. The Pole has won the award ahead of PSG's Messi and Chelsea's Jorginho.

Lewandowski won the award last year and has managed to bag it for the second time in a row. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho finished second behind him, while former Barcelona superstar Messi was third.

The decision was made by an elite jury who have won over 200 trophies between them. Andriy Shevchenko, Lothar Matthaus, Pavel Nedved, Samuel Eto'o, Luca Toni, Edwin van der Sar and Rui Costa were some of the legends on the jury.

Can Robert Lewandowski beat Lionel Messi and Jorginho to the Ballon d'Or?

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has won the 2021 Golden Player award, presented by Tuttosport. Now, it remains to be seen if he can repeat the trick when France Football announce the winner of the Ballon d'Or award.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Robert Lewandowski is the first player to score 60+ goals in a calendar year since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014.



He won the Ballon d'Or that year 👀 Robert Lewandowski is the first player to score 60+ goals in a calendar year since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014.He won the Ballon d'Or that year 👀 https://t.co/WOP1gsigh5

The Poland international scored 48 goals and provided nine assists from 40 appearances for the Bundesliga champions last season. He has taken the fine form into this season, scoring 24 goals and providing two assists in 18 matches for Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona by joining PSG in the summer. The Argentinean, though, enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Camp Nou last season, scoring 38 goals and providing 14 assists in 47 games.

The 34-year-old also helped Argentina win the Copa America in the summer. Many believe he is on his way to winning his seventh Ballon d'Or award this month.

Jorginho enjoyed a successful year with both Chelsea and Italy. He helped Thomas Tuchel's side to the Champions League trophy last term, while also helping Italy win the European Championship in the summer.

Edited by Parimal