Robert Lewandowski wins IFFHS World’s Best Player award by beating Lionel Messi and Jorginho by 45 and 110 points respectively

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has won the 2021 IFFHS World's Best Player award by beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Jorginho.

According to the official voting numbers, Robert Lewandowski clinched the award by getting 150 votes. Lionel Messi was second with 105 points while Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was 110 points behind Lewandowski in third place.

It is worth noting that Robert Lewandowski has won this award for the second consecutive year. The 33-year-old forward won the award last year despite the 2020 Ballon d'Or not taking place due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia For the second consecutive year, Robert Lewandowski is crowned as the IFFHS World's Best Player of the Year For the second consecutive year, Robert Lewandowski is crowned as the IFFHS World's Best Player of the Year https://t.co/lYAVQRz7Fp

Robert Lewandowski had an exceptional 2020-21 season for Bayern Munich. The Polish forward scored 48 goals in a mere 40 appearances for the Bavarian giants last season. Lewandowski's goals guided Bayern Munich to the 31st Bundesliga title in their history. Bayern also won the DFL-Supercup, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup last season.

Robert Lewandowski has had a couple of outstanding seasons for Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old forward has already scored 25 goals in just 19 appearances across all competitions.

Robert Lewandowski was extremely unlucky to miss out on the 2020 Ballon d'Or after the award was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-year-old forward had scored 55 goals in 47 appearances as Bayern Munich went on to lift the treble under Hansi Flick.

Robert Lewandowski will fight Lionel Messi and Jorginho for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski will yet again be battling the likes of Jorginho and Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The 33-year-old forward is one of the favorites for the award alongside Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has not had the same goalscoring season as Lewandowski. However, the 34-year-old forward played a vital role in guiding Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. It is also worth noting that this was Messi's first international trophy of his illustrious career.

Jorginho, on the other hand, has had that best season out of all in terms of trophies won. The 29-year-old midfielder won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with Italy against England at Wembley Stadium.

Other candidates for the 2021 Ballon d'Or include Jorginho's Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on November 29 in the French capital.

infosfcb  @infosfcb The Ballon d'Or?



🗣️ Jamie Carragher: “I would go for Lewandowski, but I think Lionel Messi will win it.” The Ballon d'Or?🗣️ Jamie Carragher: “I would go for Lewandowski, but I think Lionel Messi will win it.” https://t.co/yPYte6IQgO

