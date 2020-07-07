Roberto Martinez backs Kevin De Bruyne to win PFA Player of the Year award

Roberto Martinez has tipped Kevin De Bruyne to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne has scored 11 goals and notched up 17 assists in the EPL this season.

EPL superstar Kevin de Buryne has been widely tipped to win the PFA Player of the Year

EPL side Everton's former manager Roberto Martinez has tipped Kevin De Bruyne to win his maiden PFA Player of the Year, claiming that it is 'very clear' as to why the Manchester City midfielder should scoop the award.

According to Martinez, no other player in the EPL possesses the excellence that De Bruyne exudes nor can anybody else execute the multitude of passes that the Belgian does. He said that while Liverpool are more than worthy of being EPL champions, there's no better individual performer than De Bruyne.

Martinez also praised De Bruyne for his tactical adaptability and ability to operate in various positions.

In what has been a remarkable campaign for him individually, the 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and notched up 17 assists this EPL season from just 31 matches.

Also read: Twitter explodes as Manchester City demolish EPL champions Liverpool 4-0

"For me it was very clear," says Martinez as he backs De Bruyne to win POTY award

EPL star de Bruyne and Roberto Martinez have worked together for the national team

Advertisement

Manchester City, currently 23 points behind EPL champions Liverpool, have never really managed to keep pace at the top due to regular defeats at crucial stages of the season.

But De Bruyne has been the shining light for them throughout the season with his impeccable leadership, work rate, dedication, and quality that stands above the rest in the EPL.

He had recorded 16 assists and half as many goals in the EPL season where City reached an unassailable 100 points but lost out on the coveted individual award to Mohamed Salah. The year before, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante beat him to the top individual accolade.

Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League career by numbers for Man City:



❍ 146 games

❍ 103 wins

❍ 62 assists

❍ 33 goals

❍ 2 titles



He might not mind too much about Liverpool's. 😉 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2020

He faces stiff competition from fellow EPL stars Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane this time around for the award, but his national team manager Martinez believes he is well ahead of everyone else. The Belgium national team coach said:

"Obviously I watch all of Kevin's games. The other day I was watching the Man City game against Liverpool and for me it was very clear. Liverpool have been the best team this season and the worthy winners and champions, and then you could say easily Kevin has been the best player in the league."

EPL star Jordan Henderson has also been widely recognized as a nominee for the award

Martinez lavished even more praise on the EPL ace and added:

"The way he affects the game, the way he can become that player who executes the pass that no other can do. A player that can play in different positions, that he can adjust to different needs and for me it was very, very clear in that game that we saw the worthy champions, and on the other side we saw the best individual player in the league."

30 - Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 31 Premier League starts (12 goals and 18 assists). Constant. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/O3QfmK8Bel — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2020

With only pride left to be played for, De Bruyne should look to stick to his basics and run the game, just as he's done all season, in order to further strengthen his claim for the POTY award.

De Bruyne will be aiming to add to his enviable tally of goals and assists in the EPL this season when Manchester City host Newcastle United later tomorrow.

Also read: Manchester City v Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20