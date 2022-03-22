Romelu Lukaku beats Cristiano Ronaldo to 2020-21 award

Romelu Lukaku has been crowned Serie A's Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two have since departed the Italian league for the Premier League, joining Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. Lukaku was part of the Inter Milan team that roared to the Serie A title, ending 13 points ahead of Ronaldo's Juventus, who finished fourth.

Ronaldo finished the season as top scorer on 29 goals, ahead of second-placed Lukaku (24). However, that has not enough for the Portuguese legend to secure a second Serie A player of the year honour, as Lukaku took home the award (via Football-Italia).

Ronaldo, along with Lukaku, did find a place in the Serie A team of the season, though.

footballitalia @footballitalia #SerieA #Calcio #Lukaku #Conte #FCIM #SerieA #Calcio The Association of Italian Footballers (AIC) has given the awards for the 2020-21 campaign in Serie A with Romelu Lukaku named the best player of the season, while Antonio Conte was the best coach. football-italia.net/lukaku-and-con… The Association of Italian Footballers (AIC) has given the awards for the 2020-21 campaign in Serie A with Romelu Lukaku named the best player of the season, while Antonio Conte was the best coach. football-italia.net/lukaku-and-con… #SerieA #Calcio #Lukaku #Conte #FCIM #SerieA #Calcio

Interestingly, both players are enduring difficult stints this season on their return to the Premier League.

For Lukaku, it has been a season of unrest, with the striker doing an interview with Sky Italia where he criticised his manager Thomas Tuchel's system. He also spoke of his desire to return to Inter Milan before apologising for the way in which he departed the San Siro.

The Belgian was subsequently fined and slapped with a one-match ban. and his form has majorly nosedived since then. He has scored just 12 times in 34 games across competitions this season.

For Ronaldo, his disappointment comes from the Red Devils' turmoil on and off the pitch. The Old Trafford outfit are likely to endure another season without silverware, despite Ronaldo scoring 18 times across competitions.

United have exited both domestic Cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League and are struggling to finish fourth in the Premier League. Currently sixth in the standings, they trail fourth-placed Arsenal by four points, having played a game more.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Romelu Lukaku on winning Serie A last season:



"Finding ourselves in front of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that does not happen often also because for me he is in the top 3 of the best players in the history of football, a player who it really took it to another level as well." Romelu Lukaku on winning Serie A last season:"Finding ourselves in front of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that does not happen often also because for me he is in the top 3 of the best players in the history of football, a player who it really took it to another level as well." https://t.co/WHqTJrcqwc

The former Real Madrid man has had to spare his team's blushes on numerous occasions. However, he drew blanks in both legs as United were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16..

Ronaldo has scored 12 times in the Premier League, where Lukaku has scored only five times. However, neither player has come close to hitting the heights they did last season that saw them go toe-to-toe for the Player of the year honour.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku?

According to the Telegraph, Ronaldo will reportedly remain part of the huge transformation set to take place at Manchester United.

A new permanent manager is set to take over at Old Trafford with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag being heavily linked with the post. Ronaldo has another year to run on his contract after this season, but there have also been rumours that he could move on.

Lukaku, meanwhile, is reportedly eyeing a return to Inter, having grown frustrated with his situation at Stamford Bridge. Football Insider has reported that Lukaku, who is contracted with the Blues till 2026, is unhappy with his reduced game time.

It appears that the bridges have been burnt between him and the west London side, and he could leave if a suitable offer comes in the summer.

