"Romelu is a phenomenon but only in the Italian league" – Marco Materazzi aims dig at Lukaku amid Chelsea goal drought

Romelu Lukaku has once again faced criticism for his unexpected slump at Chelsea. The latest comes from former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi, who stated that the Belgian forward doesn't have what it takes to excel in different leagues.

Here's what he said on the subject:

"Romelu is a phenomenon but only in the Italian league. Dzeko is a phenomenon with different characteristics but he remains so even if you put him in England or Spain. Then it is clear that at 35, you can’t take him to play on the counter-attack. But when he started, in Wolfsburg he was a department alone."

Lukaku started his second stint with Chelsea extraordinarily. He scored four goals in as many games. However, Lukaku has failed to score in his last seven appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

This has caused pundits to question his move to the club. Lukaku picked up an ankle injury against Malmo earlier this week, which has added fuel to the fire.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC We're forced into an early switch as Lukaku picked up an injury in the foul for the penalty. 🔄💙 2-0 ⚪️ [23'] #CheMal We're forced into an early switch as Lukaku picked up an injury in the foul for the penalty. 🔄💙 2-0 ⚪️ [23'] #CheMal https://t.co/LMvkuYzSis

The Belgian will be out for at least three weeks, along with Timo Werner, who limped off the field because of a hamstring problem.

Paolo Di Canio labels Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as a dull and functional player

Lukaku shone during his two years in Italy with Inter Milan, helping the club win their first Scudetto in a decade last season. On the flip side, some former Italian players have been less than impressed with the 28-year-old's recent run.

West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio has dubbed Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku a 'functional and dull' player, iterating how he wasn't surprised by the Belgian's slump.

Goal @goal Romelu Lukaku has gone six games without scoring for Chelsea ❌❌❌❌❌❌ Romelu Lukaku has gone six games without scoring for Chelsea ❌❌❌❌❌❌ https://t.co/JH2qhMKvCv

Di Canio compared Lukaku's performance to Fernando Llorente's at Antonio Conte's Juventus. Here's what he said:

"Lukaku does not score. Lukaku is a functional player, as Llorente was in (Antonio) Conte's Juve. Even if Lukaku is stronger than Llorente. Lukaku is functional to a certain type of game."

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, has defended the Belgian forward. The German gaffer revealed how he's not worried about Lukaku's current dry spell.

Lukaku's addition has made an already handsome-looking Chelsea team look even stronger. He adds agility and strength to their attack, which the Blues have been missing for a long time.

Goal News @GoalNews Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both went off injured in the first half of Chelsea's #UCL game with Malmo 🤕 Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both went off injured in the first half of Chelsea's #UCL game with Malmo 🤕 https://t.co/U08AjHx1OB

Despite performing poorly for Chelsea at club level, Lukaku has been phenomenal for his national side. He is the top scorer for Belgium with over 68 goals. However, Lukaku will be hoping to find some for Chelsea when he returns to Tuchel's XI following his recovery.

